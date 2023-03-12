"Above all one in particular demand" - Lionel Messi has set conditions for PSG renewal claims journalist

Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague has claimed that Lionel Messi has set conditions for his contract renewal at PSG. He wants assurances that they will continue to invest in players and also keep Kylian Mbappe.

Messi has been in contract talks with PSG for the last few months, but is yet to pen a new deal. He has interest from Barcelona and other clubs, but is ready to stay with the Ligue 1 side.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague Messi scores 5 ‍ ‍ ‍



On this day in 2012



#UCL Messi scores 5On this day in 2012 🇦🇷 Messi scores 5 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨On this day in 2012 ⏪#UCL https://t.co/vG8EqlnxaO

However, Balague claims that the Argentine star has a few conditions and could leave if they are unable to meet them. He said:

"The agreement in principle for Messi now has to be confirmed in writing and in details - wages, length of contract. He is listening and would continue if conditions are right. As usual, I imagine there will be demands, above all one in particular - that PSG continue being a competitive team."

Balague added:

"Things that could affect that are if Kylian Mbappe goes, if Qatar stops being interested in the club, if financial limits force PSG to sell players or if PSG are unable to meet the financial minimum to keep Messi."

PSG comment on Lionel Messi contract situation

PSG director Luis Campos has admitted that the club are in active talks with Lionel Messi over a new deal. He has claimed that the Ligue1 side are keen on keeping the Argentine and see him as a part of their project.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



#UCL Messi has now scored 61 goals from direct free-kicks in his career Messi has now scored 61 goals from direct free-kicks in his career 🎯#UCL https://t.co/23gvJZhGQE

He told the media:

"At the moment, we are in discussion. I would like to keep him in this project, I can't hide it. I would be delighted if he continued. We are discussing at the moment to try to reach the goal and continue to have him with us."

He added:

"We tried to be creative with the financial constraints. We need to be respectful of UEFA and FIFA. But we are ready. We have made a good plan, which involves reducing the number of professional players in the squad to make room for the youngsters of the club of high quality and not to lose them to other great European clubs."

Lionel Messi helped PSG win 2-1 against Brest with a late assist to Kylian Mbappe.

