Tosin Adarabioyo's old tweets have resurfaced after Chelsea reached a verbal agreement to sign the center-back from Fulham. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Blues have agreed verbally to sign Adarabioyo. Romano further reported that an initial approach was made a month ago. Adarabioyo's medical is set to take place next week.

Adarabioyo's old Twitter activities have resurfaced. The Englishman was seemingly a childhood fan of the Blues. Some of his posts from 2012 show him lauding Blues' legends like Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard.

After Drogba's heroics in the 2011-12 Champions League final, he wrote:

"Drogba is a(n) absolute badman though. I love him."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Reacting to Drogba's FA Cup final goal against Liverpool in the 2011-12 season, Adarabioyo wrote:

"Immense first touch by Lampard to set up Drogbas goal."

Expand Tweet

After the Blues' come-from-behind Premier League win against Burnley (3-1) at Turf Moor in the 2014-15 season, he wrote:

"Chelsea."

Expand Tweet

Adarabioyo is now set to join the Blues. They already have Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, and more in defense. Adarabioyo is set to further bolster the team's defensive ranks. The Blues will start a new chapter next season under Enzo Maresca.

How much will Chelsea pay for Tosin Adarabioyo?

Tosin Adarabioyo is set to join Chelsea from Fulham on a free transfer. The Englishman's contract with Fulham next month. Hence, the Blues complete a mega swoop.

Signing Adarabioyo on a free transfer is a massive boost to the Stamford Bridge club's financial situation. It helps them align with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) and also UEFA's Financial Sustainability Regulations (FSR).

Thiago Silva has left the club and Adarabioyo comes in as a direct replacement. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the 26-year-old settles at the west London club. He has so far made 78 Premier League appearances, keeping 18 clean sheets.