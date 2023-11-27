"Absolute bloody rubbish" - Roy Keane rips into Erik ten Hag for his unwarranted praise of Manchester United superstar after 3-0 Everton win 

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has slammed Erik ten Hag for praising Bruno Fernandes' captaincy after United's win over Everton on Sunday, November 26.

The Red Devils beat the Toffees 3-0 at Goodison Park in the Premier League. Alejandro Garnacho scored an extraordinary overhead kick in the third minute to open the scoring via a Diogo Dalot cross. The visitors then got a penalty in the 55th minute after Ashley Young fouled Anthony Martial.

While Bruno Fernandes is United's designated penalty taker, he gave it to Marcus Rashford, who has struggled for form this season. The Englishman dispatches it brilliantly to score his second in 17 games across competitions this season. Fernandes then provided an assist in the 75th minute for Martial to complete the scoring.

After the game, Ten Hag heaped praise on the Portuguese midfielder for his leadership and captaincy. Keane, however, has slammed the Dutch manager, saying on Sky Sports (via FourFourTwo):

"He's giving toffee out there to Bruno for passing on the ball for the penalty.

"Absolute bloody rubbish. Absolute rubbish coming out with that. Manchester United are sixth now - if you went back a few years, if you were sixth you'd be embarrassed. But obviously they seem happy with sixth."

He added:

"They have a long way to go. Manchester United have to be competing with the best teams. That's including Liverpool, City, Arsenal, and obviously you've got teams like Spurs having a decent spell, Villa and of course Newcastle.

"They go to Newcastle next week - we'll see what Manchester United turns up. That's what they're supposed to do, turn up for the big games."

Keane has already slammed Bruno Fernandes as a captain earlier this season, urging Ten Hag to strip him of the armband after the Manchester derby.

What Erik ten Hag said about Bruno Fernandes after Manchester United's win over Everton

Erik ten Hag made Bruno Fernandes captain ahead of this season, taking the armband from Harry Maguire. The Portuguese has faced a lot of criticism for his demeanor on the pitch, especially in tough times.

Ten Hag, however, has backed Fernandes and heaped praise on him after Manchester United's win at Everton, saying (via Fabrizio Romano):

"You see also how great [a] captain Bruno is.

“He could see, feel that his team-mate needed that goal… he had confidence in Rashy, he told him: take that ball and take your confidence. As a team, you need that. We will always need this kind of leadership."

Fernandes has registered four goals and four assists in 18 games across competitions this season.

Manchester United, meanwhile, had a tough start to the season but have won five of their last six league games. They will next travel to face Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 29.