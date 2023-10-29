"Opposite of what I would want in a captain" - Roy Keane wants Bruno Fernandes to be stripped off captaincy at Manchester United

Manchester United legend Roy Keane wants Bruno Fernandes to be stripped of captaincy after his dismal performance during their 3-0 defeat against Manchester City on Sunday, October 29.

Manchester United were outclassed by Pep Guardiola's side in their Premier League clash today. Erling Haaland scored a brace with a penalty in the 26th minute and a header in the 49th minute. Phil Foden added made it 3-0 in the 80th minute with a tap-in to seal all three points.

Bruno Fernandes had an extremely poor game in midfield and failed to impact the game at all. He lost eight duels, was dribbled past four times, and had an accurate long ball rate of 33%. To make matters worse, the 29-year-old showed a lack of composure as a captain. He was booked in the 93rd minute for an unnecessary lunging tackle on Jeremy Doku.

Despite replacing Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain over the summer, Roy Keane wants the armband taken off Fernandes already. He said on Sky Sports (via UnitedStandMUFC):

"I would take the captaincy off him. Bruno Fernandes is not captain material. He’s moaning all the time. He's the opposite in what I would want in a captain."

Fernandes has had a poor start to the season individually as well, scoring two goals and providing three assists in 13 appearances across all competitions.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag defends Marcus Rashford amid poor run of form

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag backed Marcus Rashford to return to his best form. This is despite the latter failing to have an impact during the 3-0 loss against Manchester City on Sunday.

Rashford has failed to reach the highs of last season where he scored 30 goals and provided 11 assists in 56 appearances across all competitions. The 25-year-old has only scored one goal and registered three assists in 13 appearances to date and has looked extremely short of confidence.

The Manchester United winger missed a big chance against Manchester City, failing to get his side back into the game. He also had zero shots on target, lost six duels, and completed zero accurate crosses.

Following the game, Ten Hag told talkSPORT (via @UnitedStandMUFC):

"It will come, the moment will come. He needs that goal and every time he plays he will get chances."

Rashford will be hoping to have more of an impact against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday, November 1.