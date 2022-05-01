“Absolute disgrace”, “Poor Jack” – Fans react to what Leeds United supporters did to Jack Grealish during 4-0 loss to Manchester City 

Manchester City have climbed back to the top of the Premier League table after beating Leeds United 4-0 at Elland Road on Saturday (30 April). Although City's attacking brilliance was on display, Jack Grealish stole the headlines after Leeds fans consistently threw paper at him. They threw paper all game long but it intensified when Grealish took a corner or went for a throw.

This has brought about the ire of football fans who have taken to Twitter to slam Leeds' supporters for their unacceptable display during the game.

Here is a selection of tweets from fans who were shocked at the amount of paper thrown at Grealish during the game:

ed @_edwardcross Why are Leeds fans throwing paper at the city corner takers 🤣 Why are Leeds fans throwing paper at the city corner takers 🤣

Phil Hay @PhilHay_ That 'Yorkshire' pre-match card display put to use again as Grealish goes to take a corner. #lufc That 'Yorkshire' pre-match card display put to use again as Grealish goes to take a corner. #lufc

Manchester City @ManCity



0-2 | #ManCity 58. @JackGrealish is lining up to take a corner with the surrounding area looking like my living room floor on Christmas morning!0-2 58. @JackGrealish is lining up to take a corner with the surrounding area looking like my living room floor on Christmas morning! 🎁⚪️ 0-2 🔵 | #ManCity

GoatedKun💎 @Aguerooooo260 Not Leeds fans throwing cups at Grealish, we really bought a fanbase rattler Not Leeds fans throwing cups at Grealish, we really bought a fanbase rattler 😭😭😭

Nuel Jr @Nuel_Jrn Leeds fans got more papers on the field than total points this season Leeds fans got more papers on the field than total points this season

Joe @joedeano_ Leeds fans favourite game Leeds fans favourite game https://t.co/trdadljLjF

micha @michaelaafriend Absolute disgrace from the Leeds supporters honestly- imagine being that butthurt #LEEMCI Absolute disgrace from the Leeds supporters honestly- imagine being that butthurt #LEEMCI

LukeR2004 @dkwhat2puthere1 #LEEMCI Bruh poor jack getting mauled by the leeds fans Bruh poor jack getting mauled by the leeds fans 💀 #LEEMCI

This behavior from the Peacocks' supporters did little to stop Manchester City from performing brilliantly and ending the game with four goals to boot. This will see Pep Guardiola's men retain their position at the top of the table. They are in a battle against Liverpool for the Premier League title, leading them by just one point.

They also have other battles ahead of them. The Cityzens could win the Champions League trophy if they can see off Real Madrid in the semi-final second-leg. They won the first leg at the Etihad 4-3 last week and travel to the Santiago Bernabeu on May 4.

Both trophies will see the side celebrate a brilliant continental double, which will add to their already expanding trophy cabinet.

Gabriel Jesus could leave Manchester City for Arsenal: Reports

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal are interested in capturing Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus in the summer. The Gunners are currently in the market for attacking reinforcements and have identified the Brazilian as an option.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that City are yet to finalize a contract extension with the striker, leaving the door wide open for Arsenal. Jesus and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta are familiar with each other, as they both worked together during Arteta's time with the Cityzens.

As per the Daily Mail's report, the Gunners are expected to make an approach to Manchester City at the end of the current campaign.

Arteta could lose both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah in the summer with their contracts expiring. This would leave them without a recognized first team striker heading into next season. The pursuit of City's star will be of the utmost importance to Arteta as he hopes to continue his Arsenal rebuild and lead his team to more success.

Edited by Aditya Singh