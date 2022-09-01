“Absolute joke to end that way” – Newcastle United co-owner expresses frustration after last-minute defeat to Liverpool

Newcastle co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi has expressed his frustration with Liverpool's late winner against the Magpies on Wednesday, August 31.

The Reds hosted the Toons for a high-octane clash at Anfield last night. The visitors took a 1-0 lead through new signing Alexander Isak in the first half.

Liverpool rallied in the second half to complete a comeback late in the game. Their winner came in the eighth minute of stoppage time, which left Ghodoussi frustrated.

The goal came three minutes after the allocated five minutes of injury time had lapsed. The Newcastle United co-owner tweeted:

“So proud of that team, they left everything on the pitch and deserved a point. Absolute joke to end that way.”

Roberto Firmino equalized for the Reds while Fabio Carvalho made a mark at his new club with a late winner.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp not impressed with Newcastle's time-wasting antics

While refereeing was questioned for adding an extra three minutes to the allocated five minutes of stoppage time, some points have also been made about Newcastle slowing down the game on purpose.

The Magpies slowed down the game with every opportunity they got, something which did not impress Klopp. He said:

"Being 1-0 down is obviously not cool but that was the least of my problems at half-time. It was a difficult game to play because we didn’t play a lot. The game was just interrupted constantly for some reason and that doesn’t give you a chance to gain any momentum."

The Reds boss added:

“In the end I was very happy when we got that last corner and what Mo [Salah] and Fabio made of it was absolutely outstanding. It was the perfect response to what had happened.”

Liverpool earned their second home win in a row with a victory over the Toons. They have now begun a redemption arc after a slow start to the season.

The Reds went winless in their first three games, including a defeat to Manchester United. They will take on Everton in their next game this weekend.

