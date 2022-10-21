"Absolute legend like Leo Messi as their figurehead" - Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski says Argentina are one of the favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has claimed that Lionel Messi and Argentina are among the favorites to win the FIFA World Cup this year.

The Polish forward made these comments while discussing the challenges that await his country in the prestigious tournament.

Lewandowski and Messi will face each other in the group stage of the World Cup, which is scheduled to kick off in Qatar next month. Poland and Argentina have been drawn in Group C alongside Saudi Arabia and Mexico.

With the two nations scheduled to clash on November 30, the Barcelona striker is looking forward to the encounter, which he believes will be Poland's 'toughest challenge'.

Lewandawski told FIFA.com (via Barca Universal):

“There’s not much to say when it comes to Argentina. They’re a huge team and one of the favorites to win the tournament in my opinion. With an absolute legend like Lionel Messi as their figurehead, there’s no doubt that’ll be our toughest match. It’ll be great to take on such a great side with such talented players."

Lewandowski has established himself among the most prolific strikers in the football world over the last couple of years. Reflecting on his journey, the 35-year-old explained he had to overcome many obstacles to become the player he is today. He explained:

“Of course, I’ll always be proud of where I come from, but I also know that I had to overcome a lot of hurdles and break through barriers to get to where I am now and that sometimes I had to make things happen myself that I wasn’t able to achieve previously."

“I think that training and educating myself allowed me to develop. And there were also things I had neglected that I knew I needed to improve over time.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi picks his World Cup favourites Messi picks his World Cup favourites 👀 https://t.co/gUCOBjwf8x

Robert Lewandowski made the difference for Barcelona yesterday (October 20), scoring twice as the Catalan giants earned a 3-0 victory over Villareal in La Liga.

Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski could team up at Barcelona after the World Cup

The Argentina captain has confirmed that this will be his last World Cup appearance.

It is no secret that Barcelona are interested in luring Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou, with both manager Xavi and club president Joan Laporta confirming their interest in recent weeks. Should the Blaugrana succeed, fans could end up seeing the Argentina legend teaming up with the Polish striker at Camp Nou next year.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is believed to be waiting for the World Cup to conclude before making a decision on his future.

