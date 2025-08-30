"Absolute monster", "Performs every week" - Fans in awe of Chelsea star's performance in 2-0 win over Fulham

Chelsea fans on X have heaped praise on Moises Caicedo after the win over Fulham. The Blues managed a 2-0 win over the London rivals at Stamford Bridge to earn their first victory at home this season.

Teenager John King gave Fulham a surprise lead at Stamford Bridge, but VAR ruled out the goal for a foul on Trevoh Chalobah by Rodrigo Muniz in the buildup. The game looked set for a goalless half, but Joao Pedro scored right at the half-time whistle to give Enzo Maresca's side a 1-0 lead.

The Blues dominated the second half and took a 2-0 lead from the spot with Enzo Fernandez stepping up to score with Cole Palmer out injured. The win was enough to take the Blues to the top if the table heading into the international break.

While the goal scorers got the limelight, the Chelsea fans were heaping praise on Moises Caicedo. The midfielder won five duels and made 11 interceptions in the match and the fans said:

Vladdy.Gee @Vladdy_Gee Moises Caicedo. Just does his job every damn time. Best CDM in the world! #CFC #KTBFFH

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout Moisés Caicedo vs Fulham: 🛡️ 4 tackles 🥷 5 interceptions ⛔️ 1 blocked shot 🧹 2 clearances ⚔️ 6/8 ground duels won 23 years of age. Machine Man. 🔵🇪🇨

TalkChelseaBlue @TalkChelseaBlue Caicedo should have been MOTM. Criminally underrated.

Buzzinga @Kingsman_442 Caicedo man .... absolute powerhouse... &amp; performs every week

Despite getting all three points, the Blues had one issue in the game with Liam Delap going off injured with a hamstring issue. Maresca has reported that the striker will be out for 6-8 weeks and said:

"Liam Delap is expected to be out for six to eight weeks because of this type of injury. Liam's injury doesn't look good, it was a full-speed hamstring, that will require weeks. In terms of another striker, we will see if we take any decisions."

The Blues have loaned out Marc Guiu to Sunderland, while Nicolas Jackson is heading to Bayern Munich on loan. The move leaves Maresca with just Joao Pedro in the team as the striker option.

Enzo Maresca on Chelsea star being angry at half time

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez was fuming at half time as he was not happy with the 1-0 scoreline. Enzo Maresca was questioned about the Argentine's reaction and he said (via Football London):

"Enzo is Club World Cup winner, World Cup winner and is probably the only player in the world to win both titles. When he is not good enough, he can recognise. In the second-half, he was brilliant. At the end of the game, they were all dancing and celebrating the win."

"If you see when we score with Joao, I immediately left the bench because I was worried for second-half. I did not see his reaction. I'm not worried about his reaction, I'm happy with the performance and win."

Chelsea next face Brentford after the players return from the international break.

