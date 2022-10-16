"Absolute muppet" "Lacks football intelligence" - Manchester United fans want player's contract terminated after his disastrous display in 0-0 Newcastle draw

Manchester United fans were very unhappy with Fred's performance during the team's 0-0 draw at home against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday, October 16.

The Brazilian couldn't impress after being handed a start alongside Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes.

Fred has been the subject of criticism for his performances for a while now. However, when Casemiro was signed from Real Madrid over the summer, many hoped that playing alongside his compatriot would help the Brazilian regain his form.

That hasn't been the case, to say the least. He was once again unable to make too much of an impact as his team were held to a goalless draw.

Many fans called for Fred's contract to be terminated. Others suggested that the player is not good at football. The overall tone from the supporters was very demoralizing towards the 29-year-old.

Here are some of the best reactions from Manchester United fans across Twitter after Fred's poor performance against Newcastle United:

AKA @akaworldwide FRED YOU ABSOLUTE MUPPET!!!!!!!! FRED YOU ABSOLUTE MUPPET!!!!!!!!

Uncle Wilson™ @iam_wilsons Fred lacks football intelligence. Shouldn't be at United next season. Fred lacks football intelligence. Shouldn't be at United next season.

Stephen @srjmufc Fred is crap at absolutely everything

And hes never been good btw



Terminate his contract along with maguire asap Fred is crap at absolutely everything And hes never been good btw Terminate his contract along with maguire asap https://t.co/xhvOKNtBtT

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls You'd think Fred will play well alongside Casemiro but he was our worst player in that first-half.



Shows why Christian Eriksen is one of Man Utd's most important players. He makes our midfield tick. You'd think Fred will play well alongside Casemiro but he was our worst player in that first-half.Shows why Christian Eriksen is one of Man Utd's most important players. He makes our midfield tick.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Iqbal or Mainoo can't be any worse than Fred. Got to be worth a go Iqbal or Mainoo can't be any worse than Fred. Got to be worth a go

Trey @UTDTrey Fred is incredibly ass I’m tired Fred is incredibly ass I’m tired

ToTo @UTDkingsley Never gonna complain about Mctominay starting ahead of Fred ever again Never gonna complain about Mctominay starting ahead of Fred ever again

Breezy @BreezyUTD Fred… football might not be for you man Fred… football might not be for you man

Fred has made 11 appearances for the Red Devils so far this campaign, scoring no goals and has not registered a single assist. Since joining the club back in 2018 from Shakhtar Donetsk, the Brazilian has scored eight goals and provided 13 assists in 168 games for the club.

Gary Neville talks about Erik ten Hag's start as Manchester United manager

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League.

Manchester United have gotten off to a mixed start under Erik ten Hag so far this season. The Red Devils have 16 points on the board from their first nine games of the season.

Former United star Gary Neville recently shared his take on Ten Hag's tenure so far. He told The Daily Mail (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think the team are putting some movements together that look promising, When you look at the £1.3billion that has been spent, I still think 'I'm not looking at a £1.3bn team here.

"But that's not Ten Hag, that has happened over the course of five, six, seven seasons. We are still not anywhere near City, obviously, but we have beat Liverpool and Arsenal and there is promise there."

He further added:

"Ten Hag has come out of a very, very difficult period very well. I think that his handling of Martinez, when he was coming under pressure after Brentford, his handling of Maguire and the Ronaldo situation - big personalities and characters - has told us he is not going to shirk the big decisions."

Manchester United will square off against Tottenham at Old Trafford on Thursday, October 20.

