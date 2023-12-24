"Absolutely awful, Christmas ruined already", "I'm tired of this club" - Chelsea fans in disbelief as Pochettino names changed XI to face Wolves

Chelsea fans on X have been left stunned by Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in their Premier League clash at the Molineux (December 24).

The Blues have struggled this season in the Premier League, having won six games, drawn four, and lost seven. They are 10th in the table with just 22 points from 17 games, 18 points behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.

Dorde Petrovic starts in goal for Chelsea against 14th-placed Wolves. Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, and Levi Colwill make up the defense. The midfield consists of Lesley Ugochukwu, Conor Gallagher, and Raheem Sterling. Cole Palmer, Armando Broja, and Nicolas Jackson start up front to complete the starting XI.

Fans have been left in disbelief with Pochettino's starting XI. Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo have failed to make the matchday squad, while many fans are fuming to see Benoit Badiashile benched.

One fan posted:

"Disasi over shile??? Why's our record signing not playing? Where's match winner Mudryk?? I'm tired of this club"

Another fan chimed in:

"That is absolutely awful. Christmas ruined already."

Darren Bent believes Chelsea midfielder has been 'better' than Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo this season

Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Darren Bent reckons Conor Gallagher has performed at a higher level than Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo this season for Chelsea.

Gallagher has flourished individually under Mauricio Pochettino's tutelage this season, making 20 appearances across all competitions, and providing four assists. The 23-year-old has been trusted to start most of their Premier League fixtures. He has even emerged as stand-in captain in the absences of Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

The Blues' record signing Moises Caicedo (£115 million) and Enzo Fernandez (£106 million) haven't quite reached the levels expected of them yet this season. But Bent believes Gallagher has, telling talkSPORT (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“When you look at all the money they’ve spent in that midfield area, I know he’s an academy graduate, I understand that, I think he’s been better than all of them. Enzo Fernandez, Caicedo is still yet to get going. I think Conor Gallagher has been the best.”

Gallagher is about to enter the final 18 months of his contract. While there have been no developments of him signing a new deal, it is reported the Blues could sell him for the right offer. Tottenham Hotspur are reported to be interested with Ange Postecoglou said to be a big fan.

