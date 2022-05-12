"Absolutely bad news" - Tuchel says Chelsea star 'very unlikely' to play FA Cup final against Liverpool due to injury vs Leeds 

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has claimed that Mateo Kovacic may not play in the FA Cup final against Liverpool on Saturday after sustaining an injury in the 3-0 win against Leeds United on Wednesday.

The midfielder was on the end of a horrible challenge from Daniel James, which saw the Leeds forward sent off in the first-half. The Croatian was subsequently forced to be taken off due to an apparent ankle injury.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel was asked about the extent of Kovacic's injury. He said:

"I tell you not as a coach, not as an expert but I think it's very unlikely we see him [in the cup final]. Once Mateo goes out, he never goes out, he played in the semi-final of the FA Cup with the same injury and played another 15 minutes which is almost impossible. He has a swollen ankle and is in a lot of pain. I'm not a doctor and we need to wait for the examinations but it's very unlikely. It's absolutely bad news on a perfect evening."

Chelsea beat Leeds 3-0 courtesy of goals from Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku. The win kept them 3rd in the league and took them four points clear of Arsenal in the table, having played one game more than the Gunners. Tuchel's side will take on Liverpool in the FA Cup final on Saturday, in what will be the Blues' last chance to win silverware this season.

"He is a key figure for us" - Tuchel on Kovacic's potential absence for Chelsea against Liverpool on Saturday

Tuchel also insinuated that Kovacic was set to start against Liverpool in the FA Cup final and hopes that the injury is not as bad as it first seemed. He said:

"If he misses it, I'm very disappointed because he was a clear starter. If you look at the quality with him and Jorgi in the centre of midfield when it was 11v11. It was a strong start and he is a key figure for us. He played against Liverpool both of the last matches from the beginning if I remember right and was very strong. He's super, super hungry and determined to play these matches. We will see. Maybe we have a miracle and it will be possible."

