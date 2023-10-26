"Absolutely battered them","The trophy is ours" - Twitter reacts as Liverpool record dominant 5-1 win against Toulouse in Europa League fixture

Liverpool fans reacted on X (formerly Twitter) after the Reds dismantled Toulouse 5-1 in the UEFA Europa League at Anfield on Thursday, October 26.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. had the perfect start in the 9th minute when Diogo Jota received a deflected pass from Joe Gomez from outside the opposition's box. The Portugal international went on a sensational solo run, breezing past several Toulouse players before slotting past Guillaume Restes.

Toulouse leveled the scores seven minutes later via the lively Thijs Dallinga, breaking through the Reds' high line. Liverpool regained the lead in the 30th minute through Wataru Endo's first-ever goal for the club with a decent header from Trent Alexander-Arnold's delivery.

Darwin Nunez got among the goals four minutes later with an excellent finish into the roof of the net to give the Reds more control of the game.

Toulouse had the chance to reduce the deficit just after half-time after Caoimhin Kelleher's error, but Suazo was unable to find the back of the net, only finding Alexander-Arnold on the line.

Nunez made an outstanding solo run, dribbling past two defenders and the keeper, but his finish struck the post. Fortunately, Ryan Gravenberch was able to convert to make it 4-1.

Mohamed Salah added insult to injury for Toulouse in the 93rd minute with a fine strike to seal all three points for the Reds.

Liverpool fans reacted dubiously on X after their dominant win.

One fan posted:

"The trophy is ours"

Another fan wrote:

"Absolutely battered them there. Tbf, they had nothing Toulouse."

Liverpool are top of Group E in the Europa League with nine points from three games, five points above second-placed Union Saint-Gilloise.

Liverpool vs Toulouse: Exploring the stats from the Europa League clash

Liverpool showed their class against a brave Toulouse side, beating the French outfit 5-1 in the Europa League. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

Jurgen Klopp's side dominated possession with 63% of the ball. They also completed 640 passes with an accuracy of 88%. In contrast, Toulouse had 37% of the ball and registered 384 passes with an accuracy of 77%.

The Reds looked the more threatening side with 21 shots in total, landing nine on target. On the other hand, Toulouse had nine shots in total, with three being on target.

However, the away team did play brave, attacking football and were arguably guilty of missing one to two easy chances.