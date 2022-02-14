"Absolutely at his best again" - Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool star for recapturing best form ahead of business end of the season

Liverpool secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday with Fabinho's goal proving to be the difference. The conditions at Turf Moor were extremely challenging for both teams. The Reds had to rely on their defensive tenacity to get all three points from this encounter.

Virgil van Dijk played a crucial role in Liverpool keeping a clean sheet tonight. The Dutch defender, who tore his ACL against Everton last season, has slowly but surely started looking back to his best in recent weeks.

When asked about Van Dijk's performance against Burnley, manager Jurgen Klopp was effusive in his praise. Speaking at the post-match press conference, the German manager, when asked if Van Dijk was back to his best, answered:

"Definitely, definitely, you can see it in all movements and everything. We were always convinced that it would happen. He is completely back on track, he is absolutely at his best again and I would say it’s good timing because the decisive part of the season is coming up now. Long may it continue."

Klopp also spoke about how difficult it was to play in the windy conditions at Turf Moor and said:

"Only if you stood on the pitch I think you could really feel the wind to the whole extent, because where we were in front of the stand, it didn’t feel that bad but on the pitch it was ridiculous because it came from all directions. But the boys deal with it."

Liverpool will be hoping for a big performance from Van Dijk against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League

Van Dijk will have to be at his best against Inter Milan

Liverpool travel to the San Siro to take on Inter Milan in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 clash on Wednesday. The Serie A giants have plenty of attacking firepower and are capable of causing any team problems.

The likes of Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko, Alexis Sanchez and Ivan Perisic are all capable of winning games single-handedly. Virgil van Dijk and the Reds backline will have to be at their best to get a positive result in Italy.

With the 30-year-old centre-back getting back to his best, Liverpool will be quietly confident of getting a positive result and building towards the second leg.

