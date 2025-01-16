"Absolutely brilliant, well done Pep" - Roy Keane praises Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola for calling out autograph hunters

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has slammed autograph hunters and praised Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola for dealing with them in the right manner. A video of the Spanish tactician emerged on Monday as he delivered some stern words to those seeking his signatures near his home.

The incident took place after the Cityzens' 8-0 thrashing of Salford City in the third-round of the FA Cup on January 11. Speaking to these fans, Guardiola said (via talkSPORT):

"Don't come again, I won't tell you again, I know your faces. Go to school and prepare yourself guys. You are young guys so don't be here, wasting time."

"Do you want to live your life doing this, honestly? Continue to do it. Prepare better. F****** hell man, this isn't for all the people this is for you."

Praising Guardiola for the manner in which he dealt with the situation, Keane said on the Stick to Football podcast:

"Absolutely brilliant, well done Pep, good on you Pep! They are a nuisance, an absolute nuisance! You see them everywhere and he’s dead right. [It's the] same faces every ground we go to, different jerseys."

"Years ago, if you wanted a jersey signed or a photograph, there was an element of respect. There isn't that respect now. Now there's people waiting in the car parks."

Keane added:

"Also, is that his house? It's awful if they know where people are living now. They're idiots, well done Pep."

Guardiola will now be focused on Manchester City's upcoming Premier League tie against Ipswich Town on Sunday (January 19).

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reacts to throwing away two-goal lead v Brentford

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City squandered a two-goal advantage in the final 10 minutes of their latest Premier League fixture against Brentford on Tuesday (January 14) as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Reacting to the draw, Pep Guardiola believes his side could have kept their lead by dominating possession. Speaking about this after the match, he said (via the club's official website):

"At 2-0 we have to close it but we don’t have those specific players to defend in the box so we have to do it by controlling the ball. The fatigue against Brentford in the last 15 minutes is normal."

It looks highly unlikely that Manchester City will contend for the Premier League title this season. They're placed sixth in the standings, 12 points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

