"Absolutely buzzing", "Beyond excited to watch him" - Liverpool fans react as superstar makes debut for club in UCL clash against Atletico

Liverpool fans online are excited to see Alexander Isak in the starting XI for their UEFA Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid. Anfield will host the opening clash of the competition for both sides this season on Wednesday.

Isak was involved in a big transfer saga in the summer. He expressed his desire to leave Newcastle United and was, hence, banished from first-team training. Finally, Liverpool paid a British record transfer fee of £125 million to sign him towards the end of the window.

Having missed a lot of training and not played for a while, Isak didn't feature in the Reds' 1-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday. However, he has been deemed ready to directly start against Atletico Madrid.

Fans online are excited to see the Swede, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"Absolutely buzzing to see Isak make his debut in a major European tie under the lights at Anfield!"

Chris Foy 🐦‍🔥 @ChrisJamesFoy Absolutely buzzing to see Isak make his debut in a major European tie under the lights at Anfield! 🤩

Another wrote,

"I am so beyond excited to watch Alexander Isak play for my team"

Danny Corcoran @calcio_danny I am so beyond excited to watch Alexander Isak play for my team

Some other reactions are as follows:

fury @_stormside @FabrizioRomano This is really good for isak. I foresee an isak goal today. He fits the style to be able to break down a low block playing athletico Madrid

Stevie83 @stevie80con Isak starts then. Can’t wait to see the link up between him and Wirtz

Isak will play centrally with Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo on either side and Florian Wirtz behind him.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot on the biggest challenges for Alexander Isak

In his pre-match press conference, Arne Slot was asked if Isak would feature against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. He was also asked what he sees as some challenges for the Swedish striker as he adjusts to his new club.

Slot answered (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"Getting fit. Getting fit after missing out four months of proper team sessions. He doesn’t have to prove to anyone that he is good enough to play in the Premier League because that’s what he’s proven already at Newcastle.

"So, the main challenge he has is to become so fit that he is first of all ready to do what he did last season, and then, speaking about Paris Saint-Germain, I don’t think anyone is surprised that I was mainly impressed by the way they press."

"... So, the moment he is fit and match-fit and can play 90, the next step is playing three times in a week 90 minutes, and then the next step is going one step further in terms of pressing. And that’s what he has to do. Then, scoring goals and doing special things in attack, that is something he will 100 per cent surely do," he added.

Liverpool have won all four of their Premier League games this season and will look to continue their perfect start against Atletico Madrid.

