“Absolutely no doubt in my mind” – Noel Whelan backs 22-year-old Liverpool star to become ‘talisman’ for the club

Former Premier League striker Noel Whelan has suggested that Liverpool could have a new 'talisman' in their defense in the form of Ibrahima Konate. The former Leeds United striker has backed the Frenchman to become the long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.

The 22-year-old was snapped up by the Reds in the summer from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in a deal that cost them around £36 million.

The young centre-back has been excellent for the the Reds when given an opportunity by Jurgen Klopp. Konate has made 20 appearances for Liverpool so far across all competitions this season. He is yet to lose a single game he has started.

Whelan has suggested that Konate could eventually take the mantle from van Dijk as the leader of the Liverpool backline. He told Football Insider:

“Right now, you can see a transition in Liverpool. They’re buying these younger players now. You’ve got Konate there who was one of these centre-halves that was admired by many, many clubs."

Ibrahima Konaté is the first French player to score for Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League since David N'Gog against Debreceni in November 2009.

Whelan added:

“Again, he is young, 22, learning his trade. He will be adapting to the Premier League. He’s playing alongside probably one of the best defenders the Premier League has ever seen in van Dijk as well. There’s absolutely no doubt in my mind he’s only going to get better and learn more traits off Virgil van Dijk. How to be a leader, how to be that talisman at the back."

The 47-year-old has also suggested that Konate 'ticks a lot of boxes' to become the perfect replacement for van Dijk.

He said:

“I think maybe in one or two more seasons, you will see that happening. Players can’t go on forever. When you get to 31 there’s more risk of injuries, more risk of not being a play a full season. There’s more time where he might have to manage his body if you’re in the Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and Premier League."

He added:

“I think Jurgen Klopp will probably look to Konate to take over a little bit more leadership from next season. To be that main centre-half next to Virgil van Dijk. There’s loads of time in him and he ticks a lot of boxes for me. He’s got the size, the strength and he’s decent on the ball. Also, he’s got that character about him to show that leadership.”

Ibrahima Konate has been brilliant for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp is a world-class manager with arguably the best man-management skills and he has shown that with Konate. The German has managed the gametime of his summer signing exceptionally well, having rotated between Konate and Joel Matip.

- @AnfieldRd96 What I love about Konate is he doesn’t play for like 5 games, and he comes in and looks like he’s played every game for us this season. What I love about Konate is he doesn’t play for like 5 games, and he comes in and looks like he’s played every game for us this season.

Matip and van Dijk might be Klopp's preferred centre-back partnership but the German has still shown his belief in Konate in some big games.

With Matip and van Dijk both 30 years of age now, it is pretty obvious that Konate could well be the future of the Liverpool backline.

