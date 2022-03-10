"Absolutely embarrassing" - Jamie Carragher slams 'disgraceful' PSG defending for Real Madrid's third goal

Former UEFA Champions League winner Jamie Carragher has criticized Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) defending for Real Madrid's third goal last night (March 9).

Following Karim Benzema's brace, the Champions League Round of 16 tie was level at 2-2 on aggregate with just 14 minutes of regulation time left in the second leg. PSG, who had already let a two-goal lead slip, lost the ball seconds after kick-off, which saw Los Blancos launch a counter-attack.

Rodrygo found Vinicius Jr. on the wing but the ball was clipped off the latter's feet and cleared unconvincingly by Marquinhos. The centre-back's weak attempt fell straight to the onrushing Benzema, who was left completely unmarked and scored with a first-time finish.

Speaking after the match on CBS Sports, Carragher said (as quoted by the Daily Mail):

"This is absolutely embarrassing, 11 seconds. If Real Madrid were playing against an Under-15 team or a kids team, this shouldn't happen."

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo



doesn't hold back on how PSG conceded their third goal. "If Real Madrid were playing against an U15 team or a kids team this shouldn't happen. This is absolutely disgraceful." @Carra23 doesn't hold back on how PSG conceded their third goal. "If Real Madrid were playing against an U15 team or a kids team this shouldn't happen. This is absolutely disgraceful."@Carra23 doesn't hold back on how PSG conceded their third goal. 😳 https://t.co/nTY2OUXo4J

The former Liverpool centre-back added:

"This is absolutely disgraceful, it really is. Players at this level, where they've just got to dig in and fight. They really have, obviously really difficult position where they've just conceded two goals but to do that straight from a kick-off is absolutely embarrassing."

Benzema's strike, which was also his third goal of the night, eventually decided the tie. Real Madrid sealed a 3-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu to secure a 3-2 victory on aggregate and progress into the Champions League quarterfinals.

PSG implode in the Champions League yet again after Benzema masterclass for Real Madrid

PSG were in an extremely promising position at the end of the first half in the Spanish capital last night. Kylian Mbappe's 39th-minute goal, to go with his strike in the dying minutes of the first leg in Paris, had put the side 2-0 up in the tie against Real Madrid.

However, Benzema's incredible second-half display, combined with some lackadaisical defending, sealed Les Parisiens' fate. It signaled the end of yet another disappointing Champions League campaign for the Ligue 1 outfit.

This was the third time PSG had let a lead of two or more goals slip over the course of a two-legged tie over the last six seasons.

It began in the 2016-17 campaign when they surrendered a 4-0 home lead in a Round of 16 tie against Barcelona. The Catalan giants demolished the Parisians 6-1 that season in the return leg at the Nou Camp.

This was followed by an ousting by Manchester United during the 2018-19 Champions League season. After a 2-0 win at Old Trafford, Les Parisiens lost 3-1 at home to exit the competition in the Round of 16 once again, this time on away goals.

The defeat against Real Madrid this season will only raise more questions about PSG's mentality and credentials despite boasting a star-studded squad.

Edited by Diptanil Roy