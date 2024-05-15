"Absolutely embarrassing" - Mark Goldbridge apologizes to fans of Premier League clubs amid Manchester United transfer links 

United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge has said that rumors linking Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins to Manchester United are 'absolutely embarrassing'. The Englishman has been one of the finest players in the Premier League by a mile this season, scoring 27 goals across all competitions.

The Red Devils' problems in front of the goal are pretty well-known. Marcus Rashford's lean patch has continued this season as well while Anthony Martial has spent most of his time on the bench.

Rasmus Hojlund, who joined Manchester United from Atalanta in 2023, has been United's first-choice as a striker. However, the Danish forward has been far from clinical in front of goal and has managed 14 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions.

As a result, when reports surfaced linking Watkins to United, the Old Trafford club's fans were elated. However, Goldbridge has rubbished the rumors, saying the Englishman wouldn't want to move to Manchester United.

Here's what he said (via GiveMeSport):

"Sorry Villa fans for the Watkins to United story out there... absolutely embarrassing. As if we have £100 million to buy the best English striker in the league and lure him with a leaking stadium when you have Champions League football and a vision."

Manchester United have two games remaining in the season. They play Newcastle United on Wednesday, May 15, and Brighton & Hove Albion on the last day of the season on Sunday, May 19.

Watkins' move to Manchester United unlikely as Aston Villa claim Champions League spot

The Villans have been absolutely phenomenal under Unai Emery. With one game remaining in the season, Emery's men occupy the fourth spot on the Premier League table and recently booked their place in the Champions League for next season.

The Red Devils, however, have just managed to claim a top-ten spot and currently sit in eighth position. They're miles away from European qualification let alone a Champions League spot.

While Ollie Watkins' price tag remains unclear, it's unlikely that Villa will let their best player leave in the summer. Furthermore, Watkins will play in his maiden Champions League campaign and it's highly unlikely that he would agree to miss that opportunity.