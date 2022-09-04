“Absolutely garbage,” “Worst thing to have happened to football” - Arsenal fans cry foul over ‘embarrassing’ VAR decision against Manchester United

Arsenal fans were left fuming after a VAR check cancelled their side's goal against Manchester United at Old Trafford as both sides clashed in a pulsating Premier League game.

Manchester United currently lead the game 1-0 at half-time with the newly-signed Antony finding the back of the net for the Red Devils. However, it looked like the Gunners had drawn first blood when Gabriel Martinelli slotted past David de Gea to round off an Arsenal attack.

However, the referee and the VAR officials cancelled the goal for a foul on Bruno Fernandes by the Gunners' skipper Martin Odegaard.

Fans were not impressed by the decision as they took to Twitter to express their frustration over the incident. Here's how they reacted:

Joel “Troel” Embiid @JoelEmbiid VAR is the worst thing to have happened to football VAR is the worst thing to have happened to football

James. @afcjxmes So the ref watches that from 2 yards away in real time, sees a lack of contact and then after VAR watches it in slow motion, gets in his ear and pressures him to overturn it. It’s so embarrassing. So the ref watches that from 2 yards away in real time, sees a lack of contact and then after VAR watches it in slow motion, gets in his ear and pressures him to overturn it. It’s so embarrassing.

Max. ✍🏼 @AFCMax9 Almost every single game this weekend has been ruined by VAR. Refereeing in this country is absolute garbage Almost every single game this weekend has been ruined by VAR. Refereeing in this country is absolute garbage

🥤 @TheImmortalKop Nah just fucking get rid of VAR this weekend has been fucking disgusting Nah just fucking get rid of VAR this weekend has been fucking disgusting

Oliver Holt @OllieHolt22 Lots of people saying this and it's true: it's not VAR, it's the people operating it. Lots of people saying this and it's true: it's not VAR, it's the people operating it.

Seb 🇳🇱 @NotYourWinger Ex-pro’s all saying Arsenal’s goal should have stood and VAR is being way too harsh but we’re supposed to believe all the tactico’s on Twitter saying it’s a clear foul lol Ex-pro’s all saying Arsenal’s goal should have stood and VAR is being way too harsh but we’re supposed to believe all the tactico’s on Twitter saying it’s a clear foul lol

Many fans called for VAR to be removed as they pointed out that many decisions made through the system this weekend have been controversial.

VAR was the subject of controversy during Chelsea's 2-1 win against West Ham United on August 3. It looked like the Hammers had found an equalizer when Maxwel Cornet found the back of the net in that game.

However, the goal was ruled out for a foul by Jared Bowen on Edouard Mendy after a VAR review. Fans were not happy with the VAR's decision on that occasion as well.

Others pointed out that VAR is not at fault for the recent bad decisions. Rather, it's the people that are operating it who need to be questioned.

Arsenal need to come from behind at Old Trafford against Manchester United

Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

The Gunners have gotten off to magnificent start in their Premier League campaign this season. Mikel Arteta's men have won all five of their league games so far to collect 15 points.

However, they find themselves behind at Old Trafford, courtesy a goal from Antony. While the Gunners are full of promise, they need a goal to continue their 100 percent winning start to the campaign.

