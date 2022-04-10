"Absolutely horrendous performance" , "What a joke" - Liverpool superstar gets branded 'clear weak point' for first-half performance against Manchester City

Liverpool fans have lamented Trent Alexander-Arnold for his performance in the first half of their huge Premier League clash with Manchester City. They trail the Cityzens 2-1.

Title implications are at stake at the Etihad Stadium as the Reds face City. However, it is Pep Guardiola's men who currently sit in the driving seat.

An early Kevin De Bruyne strike was canceled out by an accomplished Diogo Jota finish following Alexander-Arnold's pull back.

But then a lapse in concentration by Alexander-Arnold allowed Gabriel Jesus to creep behind and capitalize on a beautiful sweeping cross from Joao Cancelo.

The tie has been a cagey affair with City making the most of questionable defending by the Reds. It is starting to look like the Premier League will remain at the Etihad.

Liverpool fans fumed at half-time at Alexander-Arnold's errorsome performance.

See some of the reactions from fans below:

Akash @akashag6797 Thank god he made that assist because this has been absolutely horrendous performance from Trent. Thank god he made that assist because this has been absolutely horrendous performance from Trent.

ً @utdcynical Cancelo’s been unreal. Cooked Trent all game too Cancelo’s been unreal. Cooked Trent all game too

UnitedMuppetiers @Muppetiers For how brilliant Trent is going forward (undeniably so) he has always been absolutely horrific defensively, one of the worst I’ve seen. For how brilliant Trent is going forward (undeniably so) he has always been absolutely horrific defensively, one of the worst I’ve seen.

Lyés @WholeLottaLyes Trent has been horrendous today, assist aside Trent has been horrendous today, assist aside

Jarred @JarredLfc Trent has been embarrassing this whole match, what a joke Trent has been embarrassing this whole match, what a joke

sully @LeSuIIy They've been getting in behind Trent all game, clear weak point They've been getting in behind Trent all game, clear weak point

A polar opposite performance from Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold against Manchester City following midweek magnificence

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been disappointing against Manchester City

Having dazzled for the Reds in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Benfica, he was one of the players that many felt would be key today.

He has an assist to his name. However, he has not shown the hugely impressive form that has preceded him in recent times.

His lackadaisical reaction to City's second, where his lapse in concentration allowed Gabriel Jesus to score, was astounding.

It meant Liverpool went in at half-time trailing an opponent for the first time this season in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp will surely be getting into his players at half-time, telling them to concentrate and not let the pressure get to them.

Even Virgil van Dijk, who is usually a stable figure, has been nervy. Going forward, Klopp's men have been threatening. Mohammed Salah looked up for the occasion and Jota's inclusion paid off with his goal.

But it was Manchester City who have been the better side for large portions of the first-half. They look to be consolidating their place at the top of the Premier League.

De Bruyne, Cancelo and Jesus are breaking through the Anfield side's defense and causing havoc.

The second-half promises to be a mouthwatering affair and Alexander-Arnold and the Reds need to react.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit