"Absolutely magnificent" - Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink heaps praise on Chelsea star after incredible moment during Carabao Cup final

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has praised Blues custodian Edouard Mendy. Mendy was crucial for his side during their Carabao Cup final against Liverpool last night (February 27).

He made a number of important saves during the game, but arguably his best moment of the game came during a period of Reds pressure in the first half.

Naby Keita unleashed a good striker from distance, which Mendy did well to palm away. The rebound fell to Sadio Mane and the Blues goalkeeper incredibly got off the ground to get a palm on his strike from point-blank range and divert it over for a corner. It was a stunning reflex save to keep his side from going behind.

Speaking at half-time, Hasselbaink was full of praise for Mendy's incredible double-save. He told Sky Sports (as quoted by Football London):

“Absolutely magnificent. He’s a big, big boy - he’s six foot five, six - so for him to get up this quick and get his right hand to the ball, absolutely magnificent. I think if Chelsea win the game, he is man of the match.”

The Senegalese shot-stopper ended the match with six saves, five of which were from shots taken inside the box, to keep the scores level at 0-0 well into extra-time. Mendy was eventually substituted in the 119th minute for Kepa Arrizabalaga, keeping the penalty shootout in mind.

Arrizabalaga couldn't save any of Liverpool's spot-kicks before missing his own as Chelsea fell to a 11-10 defeat in the shootout.

Edouard Mendy has been incredible for Chelsea

Mendy has been an excellent addition to this Chelsea squad ever since arriving at the club in September 2020. He played a starring role in the Blues' run to UEFA Champions League glory last season, keeping nine clean sheets in 12 matches in the competition.

The goalkeeper has continued his good form this season, keeping 15 clean sheets in 30 matches across all competitions. Mendy departed Stamford Bridge in January this year to play in the African Cup of Nations for Senegal. He managed four shutouts in seven matches at the tournament to help his nation lift the title.

Mendy will continue to play a crucial role this season with the Blues still alive in the Champions League and the FA Cup.

