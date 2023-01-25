"Absolutely magnificent" - Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink snubs Erling Haaland as he names Arsenal star as his player of the season 

Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has snubbed Manchester City frontman Erling Haaland by naming Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka as his player of the season. The young English forward is wreaking havoc on the right side of the Gunners' attack. He has scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 26 appearances across competitions.

Meanwhile, Haaland has been a revelation since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund last summer for £54 million. The Norweigan striker has scored an astounding 31 goals in 26 games across competitions. He has already scored 25 league goals in 19 matches, more than Golden Boot winners Mohamed Salah and Son Heung Min's 24 from the whole of last season.

However, some feel that City have regressed with Haaland in their team as they are now playing a different way. Hasselbaink reckons Saka's performances deserve more merit as he continues to help Arsenal surge to their first league title since 2004. He told SafeBettingSites:

“Everybody is going to say Erling Haaland because of his 25 goals and rightly so but I would throw Bukayo Saka in there."

Hasselbaink continued by touching on Saka's performance in the Gunners' 3-2 win over Manchester United on Sunday (January 22). The winger scored a sensational goal in the victory:

"He was absolutely magnificent against Man Utd and if you look at how mature his performance was against France in the World Cup too. He showed me that he is at the top level. I’ve been impressed with Luke Shaw recently but Saka made him look ordinary on Sunday.”

West Ham United captain Declan Rice has reportedly agreed to join Arsenal

Declan Rice is keen on move to Arsenal.

West Ham midfielder Rice continues to be linked with a move next summer, with some of Europe's top sides interested. Real Madrid are a noted suitor, but El Nacional reports that the Englishman has told the Spanish club that he does not want to join. He has reportedly told Arsenal that he will join the Gunners.

Rice has turned down three contract offers from the Hammers to extend his stay in east London. He has his sights set on joining Mikel Arteta's impressive revolution at the Emirates Stadium.

The Hammers skipper has featured 26 times across competitions, scoring one goal and providing six assists. His contract expires in 2024, so David Moyes' side will need to make a decision. They may look to cash in on their protagonist next summer. Last year, the West Ham boss stated last year that they would be looking for £150 million (per The Athletic), but as time progresses, that fee may diminish.

