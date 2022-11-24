"Absolutely no need for that" - Germany star gets ripped apart for what he did in 2-1 2022 FIFA World Cup defeat to Japan

Former Rangers striker Ally McCoist has slammed Germany defender Antonio Rudiger for his antics in the second half of their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Japan.

Die Mannschaft went 1-0 up in the first half on Wednesday (November 23) thanks to Ilkay Gundogan's penalty. They created several more opportunities, but couldn't extend their lead as Japan held on while also creating a few chances of their own.

At one point in the second half, Samurai Blue forward Takuma Asano was sent through on the right, but was outpaced by Rudiger. The Real Madrid centre-back marshaled the ball out of play, while kicking his legs high in the air to force an unnecessary stride.

McCoist felt this was unnecessary and said on talkSPORT Breakfast (as quoted by Express):

"I've got to say, I don't know if you saw big Rudiger at 1-0, he outpaced somebody then gave it the big high horse kicking legs. I thought to myself 'There's no need for that, absolutely no need for that.'"

Japan eventually went on to stage a comeback for the ages and stage one of the biggest upsets in FIFA World Cup history. Substitute Ritsu Doan brought the Asian side level before Asano raced past Germany's defense to make it 2-1 in the 83rd minute.

McCoist added about what followed after Rudiger's antics:

"I'll tell you something, that might just come back and bite you and boy did it come back and bite him. I just thought to myself 'There is something beautiful about it.'"

Spain sit atop Group E in 2022 FIFA World Cup after Germany collapse against Japan

Germany will be distraught with their inability to seal all three points in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Japan on Wednesday.

Hansi Flick's team had 26 shots and nine on target, but could only score once from the penalty spot. Jamal Musiala, Jonas Hoffman and goalscorer Ilkay Gundogan all went close without getting the desired result. It ultimately came back to bite them as the Samurai Blue picked up a massive win.

However, what will be even more worrying for Die Mannschaft was the result of the late kick-off in Group E. Their closest rivals in the group on paper, Spain, looked simply irresistible against Costa Rica. Six different players scored for La Roja as they won 7-0 to announce their arrival at this year's FIFA World Cup.

Germany will take on Spain in their next match on Sunday (November 27) and defeat in that game could spell the end of their World Cup campaign.

Get Germany vs Japan Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes