"Absolutely not" - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola denies Rio Ferdinand's 'monster' claim about Arsenal man

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has denied Rio Ferdinand's claim that the Spanish coach created a monster out of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners appointed Arteta as head coach in December 2019. The Spaniard previously worked under Guardiola's tutelage as an assistant coach at Manchester City for three years before moving to north London.

Arsenal performed poorly in Arteta's first full season in charge as they finished eighth in the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

They then rediscovered some of their better form last season. However, they were still unable to secure a spot in this year's UEFA Champions League after finishing fifth.

By contrast, the Gunners are now on a stellar run of games under Arteta and have had a scintillating start to the 2022-23 campaign. Arsenal find themselves atop the Premier League table ahead of Guardiola's Manchester City (2nd).

Many have attributed Arteta's turnaround at the north London outfit to the knowledge and experience he gained while working as Guardiola's assistant. Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand agrees with the notion as well.

In an interview with the Manchester City boss, he suggested that Guardiola created a 'monster' out of Arteta. However, the Spaniard firmly denied these claims and then proceeded to heap praise on the Gunners' boss.

The former Manchester United defender said on BT Sport (via Give Me Sport):

"You've created a monster [in Mikel Arteta]."

To which Guardiola replied:

“No, absolutely not. He was already. That drive… It’s a perfect definition [of a club backing their manager], do you know why? There was not good results [in the past] I remember [people said] he must be sacked and ‘Arteta out’. "

He added:

"I know Mikel, they see him, the sporting director Edu and the club, how he works, how he talks, we saw in the documentary [All or Nothing: Arsenal]. We know it. They said, ‘Okay, rely on him, rely on him, it’s a process’ – people believed Mikel would go there and in six months they win the Champions League. He needs time!”

Manchester City boss praises Arsenal's 'exceptional' form this season under Arteta

Guardiola lavished praise on Arteta for the work he's done at the Emirates. The Cityzens boss insists that the Gunners have been exceptional this season under his former protege (via football.london):

"We could be top of the league! But Arsenal have been exceptional. I think yesterday one guy on my staff told me that we had more points in the Premier League [at this stage of the season] than I think in the last four seasons! So that means we have been really good, but another team has been better. We have to accept it. This is the level, the bar, the standards."

Manchester City are set to host Brentford next in the Premier League on November 12. Meanwhile, Arsenal's next league fixture is set to take place against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium.

