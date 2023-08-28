"Absolutely outstanding" - Andy Robertson lavishes praise on Liverpool star who calmed team down in Newcastle win

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson praised teammate Joe Gomez after the win over Newcastle United on Sunday, August 27. The Scottish defender believes the Englishman brought calmness to the side on the pitch after Virgil van Dijk was sent off.

The Reds were reduced to 10-men in the first half after Van Dijk's attempted tackle took out Alexander Isak just outside the penalty box in the 28th minute. Jurgen Klopp took off Luis Diaz and brought on Gomez to shore up the team's defense.

Liverpool were 1-0 down at that point, but two late goals from Darwin Nunez saw them clinch all three points in the final minutes.

Speaking to the Premier League productions after the match, Robertson hailed Gomez for his performance and his ability to calm those around him. He said:

"I thought Joey was absolutely outstanding. I thought he came on, in a difficult moment, we are 1-0 down, we just went down to ten men, the crowd are up and it's only looking like it's going one way. But Joey calmed us down, if I am honest. He started getting his foot on the ball. Started playing his passes. I thought he was tremendous. I thought he was exceptional 60-70 minutes, for however long he played."

Liverpool remain unbeaten in the Premier League after three matches and are fourth in the table.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp compares Newcastle United win to Barcelona comeback

Jurgen Klopp claimed that the win over Newcastle United on Sunday was more difficult than their famous 4-0 win over Barcelona. He claims that they were motivated from the start against the Catalan side as they were 3-0 down from the first leg, but needed to find the spark in the game at St. James' Park.

Speaking to the media after the match, Klopp claimed that his side were more compact after going down to 10-men. He said:

"It was much more difficult than the Barcelona game. That was at home and we played a sensational first game that was lost 3-0 but learned a lot about ourselves and knew we could hurt Barcelona if we defended them properly."

Klopp added:

"This was completely different. We didn't start well, conceded a goal and a red card. We actually played better from that moment on with much more control. Newcastle struggled to create as we were more compact and fought really hard."

Liverpool next face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, September 3, before the players split for the international break. The Reds face Wolverhampton, West Ham United, and Tottenham in September when the players return.