“Absolutely outstanding" - BBC pundit heaps praise on Chelsea star after Leicester City win

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown was impressed by the impact of Chelsea winger Noni Madueke after his goal-scoring contribution in the FA Cup quarterfinal win over Leicester City. The England U-21 international scored a brilliant goal to round off the scoring for his side as they won 4-2 at home on Sunday, March 17.

Chelsea renewed their rivalry with Championship leaders Leicester City, who defeated them to win the FA Cup in 2021.

The Blues were utterly dominant in the opening period, going two goals up despite a string of missed chances, including a penalty. The Foxes recovered strongly in the second period and scored twice in 17 minutes, bringing the game back on terms.

Madueke replaced Raheem Sterling for the Blues and managed to add his name to the scoresheet with a jaw-dropping effort in second-half stoppage time. The 22-year-old was praised by BBC pundit Keown for his contribution, with the former Arsenal man describing his goal as outstanding. He said (via TBR football):

“Absolutely outstanding. What a finish, fantastic for his confidence. Sorts his feet out and he just hooks it, what a finish. Just bends it into the corner."

Madueke has now found the back of the net five times and provided one assist in 22 appearances for the Blues this season. The forward has not enjoyed the best season at Stamford Bridge, but has provided some big moments.

Noni Madueke joined Chelsea for £30 million just over a year ago and has struggled to break into the team's starting XI. The goal against Leicester City should do his confidence a world of good heading into the closing stages of the season.

Chelsea survive scare to dispatch Leicester City in FA Cup quarterfinals

Chelsea booked another trip to Wembley after a largely comfortable 4-2 win over Leicester City at Stamford Bridge. The Blues took the lead when Nicolas Jackson set up Marc Cucurella to score his first goal for the club in the 13th minute.

Raheem Sterling missed a penalty for the Blues before missing another glaring chance in the first half. The former Manchester City man then set up Cole Palmer to double their lead in first-half stoppage time.

The Blues capitulated in spectacular fashion after the restart, with Axel Disasi scoring a comical own goal to half the deficit in the 51st minute. The Foxes found an equaliser via an excellent effort from Stephy Mavididi 11 minutes later.

Mauricio Pochettino's side regained control of the tie and soon saw the Foxes reduced to ten after Callum Doyle received a red card in the 73rd minute. Carney Chukwuemeka and Madueke scored in the closing stages of the encounter to hand Chelsea the win.