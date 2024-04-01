"Absolutely outstanding" – Gary Neville heaps praise on Arsenal star after Manchester City draw

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has heaped praise on Arsenal centre-back William Saliba for his standout outing in a 0-0 league draw at Manchester City this Sunday (March 31).

The Gunners, who entered this weekend atop the Premier League standings, held Pep Guardiola's side to a rare goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium. They restricted the champions to just 12 shots with the hosts missing both of their two big chances during the contest.

Following the end of the cagey encounter at Manchester City, Neville opted to laud Saliba for his excellent performance at the heart of Arsenal's backline. He told Sky Sports (h/t Daily Express):

"Saliba has been absolutely outstanding, a giant on the pitch. A special mention to Gabriel [Magalhaes] as well, who wasn't far behind in his performance. But this has answered the question of how much Saliba was missed last season."

Saliba, who missed Arsenal's final 11 league games with a back injury last season, has been in stellar form this campaign. The 23-year-old has helped his side record 15 clean sheets in 39 appearances across all competitions, contributing two goals and one assist so far.

A Saint-Etienne academy product, Saliba will next be in action for the Gunners this Wednesday (April 3). He is likely to start in his team's Premier League home clash against struggling Luton Town later this week.

Pundit tears into Manchester City attacker Erling Haaland after draw against Arsenal

Speaking to Sky Sports, Manchester United legend Roy Keane claimed that Erling Haaland's all-round play is akin to that of an EFL League Two forward after a draw against Arsenal. He said (h/t Mirror):

"The level of his general play is so poor... and not just today; his laying stuff off, headers or whatever it might be. In front of goal, he's the best in the world, but his general play for such a player, it is so poor. Not just today. He has to improve that. He's almost like a League Two player, that's the way I look at him. His general play has to improve... it will do over the next few years."

Haaland, who is currently the Premier League's top-scorer with 18 goals, struggled to terrorize Arsenal's backline in Manchester City's most-recent match. He touched the ball just 23 times, completed seven of 11 passes, and failed to record a shot on target out of four tries.

So far this season, the 23-year-old has scored 29 goals and provided six assists in 35 matches across all competitions for Manchester City.