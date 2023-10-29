"Absolutely pathetic player", "Another 0/10" - Manchester United fans call out star's shambolic performance in 3-0 loss to Manchester City

Manchester United fans slammed Marcus Rashford after he had a poor outing during their 3-0 defeat against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday, October 29.

The Cityzens had a dominant start to the game and arguably should have taken the lead through Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish. However, both were denied by Andre Onana.

Manchester City were awarded a penalty in the 24th by VAR after Rasmus Hojlund pulled Rodri's shirt in the box. Haaland made no mistake from the spot, slotting the ball in the bottom right corner.

Onana and Ederson both made some exceptional saves to keep the scores 1-0 going into halftime. However, Haaland completed his brace in the 49th minute with a simple header after he was unmarked following a Bernardo Silva cross into the box.

Marcus Rashford had a golden opportunity to drag his side back into the game 20 minutes later after he received the ball in the box from a Christian Eriksen cross. Despite Kyle Walker completely switching off and the goal at his mercy, the England international only managed to drag the ball wide off target.

Phil Foden tapped home in the 80th minute from Haaland's selfless pass to seal a dominant three points for the Cityzens. Manchester United have now lost five league games this season and are eighth in the league with 15 points from 10 games.

Manchester United fans blasted Rashford for another poor performance. The 25-year-old had a pass accuracy of 69%, had zero shots on target, and missed one big chance. Moreover, he made zero accurate crosses, lost six duels, and completed just 25% of his dribbles.

One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Why would you judge it on that miss? Whether or not that shot goes in Rashford showed a pathetic level of fight, passion, and ability all game. He should 100% have been taken off whether or not one shot happened to go in. Absolutely pathetic player."

Another fan wrote:

"Marcus Rashford drops another 0/10 but nothing will be said about it. Worst player to ever wear that no. 10 shirt. Disgusting player."

Rashford has largely struggled for form this season for Manchester United, scoring just one goal in 13 appearances across all competitions.

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Exploring stats from Premier League clash

Manchester City proved they were a class above Manchester United as they cruised to a 3-0 win against the Red Devils at Old Trafford on Sunday. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

Pep Guardiola's side dominated possession with 61% of the ball. They also completed 597 passes with an accuracy of 89%. In contrast, the Red Devils had 39% possession and registered 379 passes with an accuracy of 80%.

Manchester City looked the more threatening team in attack landing a total of 21 shots, with 10 being on target. On the other hand, Erik ten Hag and Co. had seven shots, landing only three on target.