"Absolutely pathetic" "Will be sacked soon" - Twitter explodes as Tottenham announce Ange Postecoglou on a four-year deal

Tottenham Hotspur recently announced their acquisition of new Head Coach Ange Postecoglou on a four-year contract.

The club had to pay the Greek's former employers Celtic a compensation fee in order to sign him as he was still contracted to the Scottish giants.

Postecoglou takes over the reins at Tottenham following the rather anti-climactic stints of two of the biggest managers in world football.

Jose Mourinho joined the club in 2019 and had a decent start, before things started going downhill. He was dramatically sacked just days before the club's Carabao Cup final against Manchester City in 2021, which they eventually lost under caretaker manager Ryan Mason.

Antonio Conte was brought to the club at the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign following a rather unimpressive six-month stint under Nuno Espirito Santo. The Italian hit the ground running and made a strong start, but things soon turned sour and he was sacked towards the end of the season.

This managerial merry-go-round with some of the game's finest has left fans apprehensive, with many criticizing Tottenham's appointment of Postecoglou right off the bat. One fan said:

"Will be interested to see how that plays out."

Another fan did not mince their words, providing a one-word reaction:

"Lol."

There were also some positive messages, with one fan asking Chairman Daniel Levy to back the manager, saying:

"Now needs backing from Daniel Levy. Think he's a brilliant manager."

On that note, here are some of the best fan reactions on Twitter following Ange Postecoglou's appointment at Tottenham Head Coach.

While their pessimism is understandable to an extent, many Tottenham fans might have jumped the gun in their assessment of Ange Postecoglou.

The Greek will arrive in the Premier League with a glowing series of references from Celtic fans, as well as fans of the A-League. Many of those fans, too, were quick to say negative things about him but were left in awe of his man management skills and strong character.

It remains to be seen whether Ange Postecoglou can work his charm on Spurs fans too.

Tottenham make Sevilla goalkeeper their first signing under Ange Postecoglou

Following a disappointing season in La Liga where Sevilla finished 12th, goalkeeper Yassine Bonou could reportedly be looking towards the exit door.

Despite winning the Europa League, the Moroccan could be eyeing pastures anew as Diario AS report that clubs such as Tottenham, Aston Villa and Inter Milan could be interested in his services.

However, Bonou is keen on a move to the Premier League and this could play into Spurs' hands, who have one eye on the future as Hugo Lloris nears the end of his career.

With a new head coach on board, it will be interesting to see hoe the club approaches the upcoming transfer window.

