"Absolutely phenomenal" - Rio Ferdinand hails Liverpool star's role in Mohamed Salah's opening goal against Ajax 

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has praised Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson for his contribution to the Reds' 3-0 win over Ajax yesterday (October 27).

The England international pulled out a lovely trivela pass for Mohamed Salah to score their first goal in the UEFA Champions League game.

Ajax were guilty of missing multiple chances in the early part of the game at the Johan Cryuff Arena. However, the Reds opened the scoring in the 42nd minute.

Henderson beat his man on the left flank and passed with the outside of his right foot to Salah, who chipped Ajax goalkeeper Remko Pasveer neatly.

Speaking on BT Sport, Ferdinand was all praise for that pass from Henderson, as he said (via The Daily Mail):

"Liverpool were on the ropes a little bit but this pass from Jordan Henderson was absolutely exquisite. It is absolutely phenomenal."

The Premier League side came out firing in the second half as they doubled their lead in the 49th minute. Darwin Nunez scored a header from an Andy Robertson corner.

Havery Elliott then scored his first Champions League goal in the 52nd minute, securing qualification for the Round of 16 for his side.

Liverpool will host group leaders Napoli in their final group stage fixture on November 1.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Jordan Henderson's injury

Henderson was subbed off in the 71st minute after he appeared in discomfort after a knee-on-knee clash with Edson Alvarez.

When asked if the midfielder was fine after the match, Jurgen Klopp said (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"I think so. I was worried as well when I saw the situation because it was in front of me, but I think he thought he got knee on knee, so painful. A bruise, probably. Really painful but as far as I know now, nothing else and that should be fine."

The German manager also shared an update on the other Liverpool players who played in the game, stating that there were no further injuries.

He said:

"Yes. I didn't have too much time to spend in the dressing room yet, but no-one came to me with any further or bigger problems."

The Reds will now shift their attention to hosting Leeds United in the Premier League on October 29. They are currently eighth in the league table and lost their previous match 1-0 against Nottingham Forest on October 22.

