"Absolutely sensational" - Jamie Carragher picks Manchester City star as his dream Premier League signing for Liverpool

Jamie Carragher has heaped praise on Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne, stating the Belgian would be the perfect signing for Liverpool.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is widely hailed as one of the best midfielders in the world. The midfield maestro is capable of improving any team in the world and the Anfield outfit are no exception.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "Kevin De Bruyne, I think he's one of the best players in the world."



@carra23 picks the perfect signing for Liverpool if he had the option of any Premier League player 🗣 "Kevin De Bruyne, I think he's one of the best players in the world."@carra23 picks the perfect signing for Liverpool if he had the option of any Premier League player https://t.co/EawXcBQ5rX

Jurgen Klopp’s men often tend to rely on their fullbacks and forward lines to breach the opposition. Liverpool’s midfield has often lacked the spark of creativity, which would have surely been rectified by the inclusion of the Manchester City number 17.

Former Liverpool man, Carragher is completely smitten by the “sensational” midfielder and has picked him as his club’s dream signing.

When asked to pick the perfect signing for The Reds on Monday Night Football (via Sport Bible), Carragher said:

“Kevin De Bruyne. I think he’s one of the best players in the world... certainly in the last two or three years he’s been the best midfield player in the world.

“People always say Liverpool lack creativity in midfield. I think it’s a bit harsh because I think Liverpool get their creativity from different areas, it’s just the way the team’s set up. That midfield three, whoever it is, does a lot of work for the front three and for the full-backs. So, they’ve got a job to do and they do it really well.

“I just think that Kevin De Bruyne is absolutely sensational. I think in that right channel, maybe getting in the way of Trent I don’t know! But I’d say Kevin De Bruyne is the first one that springs to mind.”

The 30-year-old midfielder has featured in 17 Premier League games for Manchester City this season, registering six goals and two assists.

Liverpool close in on Manchester City in Premier League race

Jurgen Klopp’s men cruised to a 1-3 win at Crystal Palace last weekend, which saw them move within nine points of Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s men were uncharacteristically held to a 1-1 draw at Southampton on Saturday, dropping points for the first time in 13 matches.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad FT: Southampton 1-1 Manchester City.



After winning 12 Premier League games in a row, Manchester City finally drop points again. Liverpool could close the gap down to 6 points, should they win their 2 games in hand. FT: Southampton 1-1 Manchester City.After winning 12 Premier League games in a row, Manchester City finally drop points again. Liverpool could close the gap down to 6 points, should they win their 2 games in hand. https://t.co/gMVzFbJby1

The Reds have played a game fewer than the Etihad outfit, meaning they could potentially bring the deficit down to six points. Overturning a nine-point deficit, even with a game in hand, won’t be easy, especially against a team like City.

The Merseyside outfit will nonetheless see their rival’s draw as a good omen and will do their best to put pressure on them.

