“Absolutely spot on” - Manchester City star reacts to post claiming ‘embarrassing’ Dani Carvajal went down like he’d been knocked out by Mike Tyson

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker reacted to an Instagram post by TalkSPORT that showed Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal in poor light.

The post carried a quote from football pundit Ally McCoist who lambasted Carvajal for reacting strongly to any tackle from the opposition.

McCoist said:

"Carvajal went down like he'd been knocked out by Mike Tyson. It was one of the most embarrasing things I've seen on a football pitch for a long time."

Kyle Walker commented on the post:

"Absolutely spot on!!!"

City played Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals on Tuesday (May 9) at the Santiago Bernabeu. The two teams drew 1-1, leaving it all to play for in the decider at the Etihad next Wednesday (May 17).

Vinicius Junior opened the scoring with a screamer from outside the box in the first half. City, despite all their dominance, failed to respond in the first 45 minutes, with Thibaut Courtois thwarting their efforts.

Kevin De Bruyne, though, drew the visitors level in the second half with a long-range pile driver. With no more goals in the game, the tie is up for grabs.

Manchester City and Real Madrid face each other for fourth time in 12 months

Real Madrid and Manchester City met in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League last season as well. In a pulsating affair, City won the first leg 4-3 at the Etihad.

Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva scored for the hosts, while Vinicius and Karim Benzema (twice) netted for the visitors. The second leg had even more drama as City were cruising to a 1-0 win at the Bernabeu.

With a 5-3 lead aggregate lead, City were minutes away from reaching the final before spectacularly imploding. Real Madrid mounted a thrilling comeback with two goals in stoppage time and a third in extra time to win 6-5 on aggregate. Los Blancos went on to win the tournament, beating Liverpool 1-0 in the final.

The second leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid in this season's Champions League will be the fourth time the two teams will face each other in a span of 12 months.

