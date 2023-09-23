“Absolutely unbelievable” - Paul Merson in awe of Arsenal youngster's record at the club

Pundit Paul Merson cannot believe that Arsenal star Bukayo Saka continues to make history by breaking the club record for most consecutive Premier League appearances.

The England international is likely to play his 86th successive encounter in the English top tier against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (24 September). The record was previously held by former Arsenal star Merson himself at 82 league appearances for the Gunners.

Merson insists that such a feat will not be achieved by any other player again. He hailed the young winger and said on Sky Sports (as quoted by HITC):

“Phenomenal, that won’t be done again. In this day and age, where you are bringing players in and out of the team, you are resting them before big games. It just shows how important he is week in week out. Absolutely unbelievable.”

Saka has been, in fact, an extremely important player in Mikel Arteta's side. He helped the Gunners challenge for the Premier League title against a dominant Manchester City side that ended up winning the treble last season.

He racked up 14 goals and 11 assists, starting all of Arsenal's 38 league encounters last season. Overall, the young English forward has registered 184 appearances during his time for the Gunners, recording 41 goals and contributing 44 assists.

Saka has kickstarted the 2023-24 Premier League campaign in a stellar fashion as well. He has already scored two goals and assisted twice in his side's first five games in the English top tier so far this term.

"We're going to win" - Bukayo Saka names 'massive advantage' Arsenal have over Tottenham in North London Derby

Arsenal are set to face Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby at the Emirates on Sunday (24 September).

Ahead of the encounter, in an interview with in-house media, Saka claims the Gunners have a key advantage over their rivals. The England international believes that playing at home in front of the club's supporters will prove to be extremely beneficial.

Saka lauded fans for the electric atmosphere they create and said (per the club's official website):

"I'm really excited, it's a massive advantage [to be at home]. Personally, the feeling I have every time I play at the Emirates is that we're going to win and the people are behind us. The support that the fans give us, not allowing us to lose, gives us that extra confidence boost."

The Arsenal ace added:

"Since last year, all the players and everyone around the club has realised what the fans have been doing at the Emirates and they’ve created a really beautiful atmosphere. I'm forever grateful for the love and support that we receive. I really appreciate it every single time I put the shirt on."

Arsenal are currently fourth in the Premier League table, five points behind league-leaders Manchester City (with a game in hand). They are level on points with second-placed Tottenham.

The upcoming derby presents the perfect opportunity for the Gunners to leapfrog their North London rivals to second place.