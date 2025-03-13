"Absurd that Manchester United decided to let go of someone like him" - David de Gea's current teammate makes big claim

Fiorentina forward Albert Gudmundsson has questioned the wisdom behind Manchester United releasing David de Gea after playing alongside him in Italy. The Spanish goalkeeper has found his feet in the Italian top-flight after leaving the Red Devils following 12 years at the club.

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag decided to let De Gea leave as a free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season, bringing in Andre Onana. The former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper did not measure up to the manager's preference for a ball-playing goalkeeper.

Speaking with TMW, Gudmundsson, who is on loan at Fiorentina from Genoa, pointed out that he found the decision to release De Gea absurd. He praised the 34-year-old for his humility and quality, and named him as the best goalkeeper he has ever played with. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"It's absurd that Manchester United decided to let go of someone like him. He's a great guy, a very humble person with whom I talk about everything. On top of that, he played eleven years in the Premier League, winning numerous titles. He's the best goalkeeper I've ever played with in my career, and it's amazing to share the pitch with him. We're talking about a top player."

David de Gea was offered a new contract at the end of the 2022-23 season before the offer was withdrawn by the club's management. They then offered him a different contract with reduced terms, leading the Spaniard to decide against remaining at the club.

De Gea remained without a club from July 2023 until August 2024, when he signed with Fiorentina on a season-long deal with an option for another year. The former Spain international has appeared 27 times for La Viola, keeping eight clean sheets.

Manchester United youngster set for full debut in Europa League clash

Manchester United youngster Ayden Heaven is set to make his full debut for the Red Devils in their UEFA Europa League game against Real Sociedad. The 18-year-old, who joined the club from Arsenal in January, has been included in the starting XI to face the LaLiga side.

Heaven was a surprise addition to Manchester United in the January transfer window, but his signing coincided with the season-ending injury to Lisandro Martinez. The youngster has made two appearances, both off the bench, since arriving at Old Trafford.

Heaven has been selected to start alongside Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui in the Red Devils' back three for the game against Real Sociedad. The teenager will hope to help his side take advantage of the home leg, having played out a 1-1 draw in Spain last week.

