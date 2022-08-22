"Abused the kickoff glitch" "Blink and you'll miss it" - PSG fans in awe as Lionel Messi assists Kylian Mbappe for fastest goal in Ligue 1 history

Fans were left in awe as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi assisted Kylian Mbappe for the fastest goal in the history of Ligue 1 on August 21.

PSG scored directly from the kick-off against Lille with Mbappe finding the back of the net in the eighth second of the game.

The Argentine provided a lofted through ball which the Frenchman utilized perfectly as he lobbed Lille goalkeeper Jardim to open the scoring for the Parisians.

Neymar and Marco Verratti were the only two players to touch the ball before their No. 30 came up with an exquisite pass. Fans were stunned by the Parisian's fantastic opening goal as many took to social media to express their take on the same.

The Argentine maestro has really started to find his form this season for PSG. Messi didn't live up to the lofty expectations of the fans during his first season in France, after joining them last summer.

He scored just six goals and provided 15 assists in 26 Ligue 1 matches for the Parisians.

However, it seems that he has left a rough patch in the past. He has combined well with the likes of Neymar and Mbappe this season.

The little magician even found his place on the scoresheet against Lille as the French champions were leading 7-1 at the timing of writing.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe score against Lille for PSG again

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in action for PSG

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were on the scoresheet when PSG last visited Lille. The Parsians demolished the 2020-21 French champions 5-1 in their last visit.

They are en route to an even bigger victory this time around. The Parisians are in firm control of their game against Lille at the Stade Pierre Mauroy at the moment.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner doubled the french champion's lead this time after doing some eye soothing link-up play with Nuno Mendes. The Argentine played the perfect ball wide to Mendes, who played it back for Messi to score on his weaker foot.

At the time of writing, the Parisians led 7-1 against Lille, with Mbappe scoring a hat-trick and Neymar scoring a brace.

This will make it three wins in three matches for the Ligue 1 champions this season. They will look to defend their title and also win the elusive Champions League trophy this season.

