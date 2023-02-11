AC Milan and 3 other clubs planning surprise move for Arsenal forward - Reports

AC Milan, Marseille, and Villarreal are reportedly keeping tabs on young Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, who is currently on loan at French club Reims, as per Daily Mail.

The 21-year-old centre-forward has been in red-hot form this season, scoring 15 goals and providing two assists in 23 games for the Ligue 1 side. Reims are also interested in converting the loan stint to a permanent move.

DailyAFC @DailyAFC #afc



dailymail.co.uk/sport/football… AC Milan, along with Reims, Marseille, and Villarreal are all monitoring Folarin Balogun amid his red-hot form on loan at Reims. [ @AdrianJKajumba AC Milan, along with Reims, Marseille, and Villarreal are all monitoring Folarin Balogun amid his red-hot form on loan at Reims. [@AdrianJKajumba] #afcdailymail.co.uk/sport/football…

The 21-year-old England international is the leading goalscorer in the top-tier French league despite the presence of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar. These incredible statistics speak for the talent and potential Balogun possesses.

Balogun's impressive performances have not gone unnoticed and it is believed that some of Europe's biggest clubs are interested in securing his services.

The striker has been a regular performer for the England Under-21 side, scoring six goals in 11 games. He has also made his mark on the European stage, playing 5 Europa League games for Arsenal, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

GOAL @goal Folarin Balogun's putting up some crazy numbers this season Folarin Balogun's putting up some crazy numbers this season 🔥 https://t.co/9BYbWfoF1a

In the youth teams of Arsenal, especially Under-18 and Under-21, Balogun has a remarkable 38 and 37 goals, respectively. This is a testament to his exceptional goalscoring abilities, which has caught the club's attention.

EuroFoot @eurofootcom 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🥶 The moment Folarin Balogun (21) bagged a last minute equaliser vs PSG away from home! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🥶 The moment Folarin Balogun (21) bagged a last minute equaliser vs PSG away from home! https://t.co/ieWauXHM3P

Despite his staggering stats at such a young age, Balogun was loaned out by Arsenal to provide him with proper game time, which he did not get in the senior side under Mikel Arteta. However, his form in France has raised the question of whether he is ready to take the step up to the next level and compete with some of the world's best forwards.

If the reports are true, Balogun could be in for a major career move in the near future, as some of Europe's biggest clubs compete for his signature. However, it will be interesting to see if the Gunners will let their talented young player leave or include him in the main squad starting next season.

''Arteta has done a top job'' - Brentford boss Thomas Frank showers praise on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has showered praise on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, calling him a top coach ahead of their clash on Saturday, February 11.

He said:

"(Mikel) Arteta has done a top job in building a culture over three years, making difficult decisions and sharpening a style of play. Arsenal can smell that they have a chance to win the league."

Jason Soutar @jbsoutar 🗣️ Brentford boss Thomas Frank: "(Mikel) Arteta has done a top job in building a culture over three years, making difficult decisions and sharpening a style of play. Arsenal can smell that they have a chance to win the league." 🗣️ Brentford boss Thomas Frank: "(Mikel) Arteta has done a top job in building a culture over three years, making difficult decisions and sharpening a style of play. Arsenal can smell that they have a chance to win the league." https://t.co/hJVmUac2Sd

He also highlighted the intense playing style that Arsenal have adopted at home, adding that his team will need to put in their best performance yet when they face the Gunners. He also acknowledged that Arsenal are in a strong position to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

He further added:

"It is well deserved that they [Arsenal] are top. They look in sync and they have all their key players fit and available. At home they play with an unbelievable intensity. We will probably need the best performance we have ever put out in a Premier League game."

Poll : 0 votes