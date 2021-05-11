AC Milan boss admits club want to sign Chelsea defender permanently

On-loan Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori could sign for AC Milan permanently this summer.

The 23-year old moved to Milan in January this year after failing to break into the Chelsea lineup on a consistent basis and has impressed for the Rossoneri.

AC Milan have the option to sign Tomori on a permanent deal, but will have to cough up a fee of £26 million to do so.

Tomori’s impressive performances early on in the season led to reports of a permanent move, but the club were unsure of a move back then.

The defender has managed to keep his head down and impress consistently, showing that his initial good form wasn’t a fluke.

After helping his side beat Juventus convincingly this past weekend, Tomori has earned some praise from manager Stefano Pioli.

AC Milan are intentioned to sign Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea on a permanent deal triggering the buy clause [around €28.5m] in case of UCL spot guaranteed. Fikayo would be ‘happy’ to stay. 🔴⚫️ #ACMilan



Chelsea are still working to extend Thiago Silva’s contract soon. 🔵 #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 10, 2021

Pioli has admitted that Milan want to sign Tomori on a permanent deal, and that the club will assess the situation at the end of the season.

"We want to buy Tomori on a permanent deal from Chelsea," the Milan boss told the media. Our intention is clear and also Fikayo's decision (staying at Milan). We'll see what happens at the end of the season," Pioli said.

Leaving Chelsea for AC Milan would be the right move for Tomori

Chelsea have improved under Thomas Tuchel, and even though they are expected to sign a defender this summer, it is perhaps best for Tomori to remain at Milan.

The 23-year old will find it hard to break into the Chelsea lineup under Tuchel as the German already has a settled backline.

Momentum and consistency are important for Tomori to improve as a defender at this stage of his career, and he seems to have both at Milan.

The English centre-back is open to a move to Milan, and revealed that he isn’t thinking too much about what will happen in the transfer window.

AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli has confirmed the Rossoneri will take up their option to buy Fikayo Tomori at the end of the season. (Source: GOAL) pic.twitter.com/w8D7Tv8DAU — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 10, 2021

“I’m not really focused too much on what can happen in the future, it’s just more about me playing well for the team and doing what I can for myself right now and helping the team as much as possible. Then what happens in the future will happen," Tomori said.

Tomori has made 14 appearances in Serie A and will hope he can help Milan finish in the top four and secure Champions League football for next season.