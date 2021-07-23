AC Milan eager to complete loan move for Chelsea star - Reports

AC Milan are reportedly pushing to sign Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech on loan this summer. The Moroccan endured a difficult debut season with the Blues and now wants to know if he is part of Thomas Tuchel's plans for next season.

According to Calciomercato, AC Milan are keen to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea on a season-long loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Hakim Ziyech signed for Chelsea from Ajax in a deal worth £38 million last summer. The Moroccan developed into one of the most sought-after attacking midfielders in Europe after an excellent 2019-20 season with the Dutch giants. Ziyech scored 6 goals and assisted 12 in 21 league appearances for Ajax to go with 2 goals and 4 assists in the Champions League.

He first caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs with his performances for Ajax during the 2018-19 campaign. Hakim Ziyech scored 21 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions as he led the club to the semi-finals of the Champions League and the Eredivise title.

The 28-year-old enjoyed an impressive start to life at Chelsea. Ziyech, however, was unable to maintain consistency and struggled to come to grips with the speed and physical nature of the Premier League.

The former Ajax star was a regular starter under former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, but fell down the pecking order when Thomas Tuchel took over the reigns at Stamford Bridge in January. He went on to make just 23 Premier League appearances last season and contributed only two goals.

AC Milan are keen to build on an impressive 2020-21 Serie A campaign which saw Stefano Pioli's side finish second in the league table, twelve points behind champions Inter Milan.

The Italian club have already signed Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud from Chelsea on permanent deals this summer. They will now look to exercise their good relationship with the Premier League giants to complete a loan move for Hakim Ziyech.

Hakim Ziyech could prefer a move away from Chelsea this summer to rejuvenate his career

Despite spending just one season with Chelsea, Hakim Ziyech could prefer a move away from the club this summer in order to rejuvenate his career. The Moroccan is currently behind the likes of Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi at Chelsea.

Reports have suggested that Ziyech is keen to stay at Chelsea and fight for his place under Thomas Tuchel. The former Ajax midfielder is, however, unlikely to accept a bit-part role at Stamford Bridge next season.

