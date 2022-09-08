AC Milan legend rips into Liverpool's 'superficial and arrogant' performance against Napoli

Former AC Milan defender Massimo Ambrosini was highly disappointed by the performance put in by Liverpool during their UEFA Champions League group game against Napoli.

The Reds suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Serie A outfit on Wednesday. Piotr Zielinski scored a brace with Andre-Frank Anguissa and Giovanni Simeone also getting on the scoresheet to secure three points for Napoli in Group A of the tournament.

Ambrosini was pleased with Napoli's performance against Jurgen Klopp's side at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The AC Milan icon, however, heavily criticized Liverpool's showing and questioned the Reds' attitude towards the game.

Speaking on Amazon Prime (via HITC), Ambrosini said the following:

"An un-exceptionable result at the end of an excellent performance by Napoli. If Napoli had to send a signal at European level; well, I think there could not have been a better signal."

He added:

“Liverpool? Of all the merits of Napoli, we must also talk about the superficial and arrogant attitude of Klopp’s team.”

The Reds were never in the running for the win against Napoli. They were 1-0 down after just five minutes when Zielinski converted from the penalty spot.

Klopp's side were trailing 3-0 at half-time. Any hopes of a second-half comeback were crushed when Napoli made it 4-0 just two minutes after the restart through the Polish attacker.

Luis Diaz did manage to grab a goal at the 49th-minute mark but it was nothing more than a consolation for the Reds.

Liverpool FC @LFC Jürgen Klopp offered a frank assessment of his team’s performance after the 4-1 defeat at Napoli: Jürgen Klopp offered a frank assessment of his team’s performance after the 4-1 defeat at Napoli:

Liverpool have made an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 season which continued into the UEFA Champions League. The club's runner-up finishes in both the Premier League and the Champions League last season seem like a distant memory now.

Klopp's side have so far won just two out of their opening six Premier League games, which sees them in seventh place in the league. They now face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday, September 10, at Anfield.

Whom do Liverpool face next in the UEFA Champions League?

Liverpool will next play Dutch champions AFC Ajax at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, September 13.

Ajax will be another difficult opponent for the Reds. The Amsterdam-based side are currently top of Group A following their 4-0 victory over Scottish side Rangers in their opening group stage match.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"Liverpool's worst European defeat since they lost 5-1 to Ajax in December 1966. Napoli so much better it was embarrassing. Big problems for Klopp to sort out." James Pearce:"Liverpool's worst European defeat since they lost 5-1 to Ajax in December 1966. Napoli so much better it was embarrassing. Big problems for Klopp to sort out." #lfc [the athletic] James Pearce:"Liverpool's worst European defeat since they lost 5-1 to Ajax in December 1966. Napoli so much better it was embarrassing. Big problems for Klopp to sort out." #lfc [the athletic]

The Merseyside outfit have consecutive home games in the Champions League. Following their game against Ajax, they will face Rangers at Anfield on October 4.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee