AC Milan make decision regarding potential permanent move for Chelsea loanee Joao Felix in the summer: Reports

According to a report by Football Italia, AC Milan have decided on a potential permanent move for Chelsea loanee Joao Felix. The Rossoneri have opted against signing the Portuguese star after his underwhelming performances.

Felix has bounced around Europe since he left Benfica for Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019 for a reported €127.2 million. The forward had a loan spell with the Blues from January 2023 until the end of that season for a reported €11 million fee. He then spent a year on loan with Barcelona. He permanently joined Chelsea in the summer of 2024 for a reported €52 million fee.

Felix then joined AC Milan on loan in January after just six months at Stamford Bridge, during which he scored seven goals and provided two assists in 20 games.

However, he has failed to impress the Rossoneri. He's scored just once and providing one assist in nine appearances since joining for a reported €5.5 million fee. Hence, Milan are unwilling to sign him permanently.

The last piece of silverware Joao Felix claimed in his career was the 2023 LaLiga title with Barcelona.

Chelsea manager backs Cole Palmer to bounce back from penalty miss against Leicester City

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has backed Cole Palmer to rebound from his penalty against Leicester City. The English forward missed the spot in his last English Premier League match against the Foxes on March 9. However, his manager remains confident that the miss won't negatively affect him.

Palmer has been fabulous since arriving from reigning English champions Manchester City in 2023 for a reported €47 million. In 77 games, he scored 39 goals and provided 21 assists. His value has exploded to €130 million on Transfermarkt.

In a recent interview, Maresca backed the Englishman to continue his fine form for the club despite his missed penalty.He told FotMob after the game against Leicester City:

"Absolutely, Cole is going to miss more penalties. I don't have any doubt in the future he is going to miss more penalties, but he is going to score more penalties. I don't think it affects him in a negative way."

Chelsea beat Leicester City 1-0 despite Cole Palmer's missed penalty. They now sit in fourth place in the league with 49 points from 28 games. The Blues will next face FC Copenhagen away in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Conference League on Thursday, March 13.

