AC Milan to offer new contract to Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Reports

AC Milan are all set to offer talismanic scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic a new contract, reports Fichajes via Tuttomercato.

The Swede's current deal expires in the summer but a departure is not on the cards yet with an extension on the horizon. Even at 40, he remains an integral part of the squad, having struck eight goals in 15 Serie A matches so far this season.

AC Milan's sporting director Paolo Maldini, also a club legend, has said the Rossoneri are interested in retaining the star and rubbished claims that he's a burden on the squad.

"He will never be a burden. If he does not want to continue, he will be the first to say so."

He also added that negotiations will get underway and sounded confident of reaching an agreement. However, the new, short-term contract will see the 40-year-old take a massive pay cut, going from €7 million per year to just €2.5 million.

The club feels it's not feasible for the player to remain one of the top earners in the squad while being behind Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao in the pecking order. His age is another important reason for lowering his wages.

AC Milan ace shows no signs of slowing down

Ibrahimovic turned 40 last October but still continues to deliver for AC Milan.

It's true that he's not as capable of registering astronomical figures as before, but eight goals in 15 games (including 10 starts) is an impressive number for someone his age.

The striker has shown no signs of slowing down and Milan rightfully want to reward him for his exploits with another contract extension.

The towering Swede made a sensational return to the San Siro with the Rossoneri in January 2020 after two successful years in the MLS with LA Galaxy.

Since then, he's struck 36 goals in 66 games and assisted 10 more, while playing a key role in their Champions League return last season by helping the side finish second in Serie A.

