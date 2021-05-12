AC Milan open negotiations with Manchester United over move for defender - Reports

AC Milan are reportedly interested in re-signing Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot on loan this summer, with an option to buy at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

According to MilanNew24, AC Milan have 'already started negotiations' with Manchester United to sign Diogo Dalot on loan for next season with an option to buy for €15 million at the end of the year.

Diogo Dalot joined Manchester United during the reign of Jose Mourinho from Porto in the summer of 2017 in a deal worth £19 million. Despite making eight appearances for Porto's first team, former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was convinced that the Portuguese full-back had the talent to make it at Old Trafford.

Dalot was a prominent member of Manchester United's first team in his first season with the club, making 23 appearances in all competitions. However, he fell behind Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young in the pecking order for the right-back slot.

Dalot was starved of playing time during the 2019-20 season, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preferred to play Aaron Wan-Bissaka as his starting right-back in all competitions. Dalot therefore sought a move away from Old Trafford last summer.

The 22-year-old joined AC Milan on a season-long loan. Dalot has endured a mixed season for the Italian giants. He has put in several impressive performances this season but has failed to maintain consistency.

Dalot has, however, shown enough promise to convince AC Milan to try to re-sign him this summer.

AC Milan are currently in fourth place in the Serie A table, three points ahead of Juventus with just three games left to play this season.

Stefano Pioli's side could, therefore, be planning for a campaign that will include Champions League football next season. The Serie A giants will try to bolster their squad this summer to improve their strength in depth.

AC Milan 'open talks with Manchester United over £12m permanent deal for Diogo Dalot ' https://t.co/l0FRnV1EWu — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) March 29, 2021

Manchester United would prefer to sell Dalot permanently rather than send him to AC Milan on loan

AC Milan v Benevento Calcio - Serie A

Manchester United have taken massive strides in the right direction this season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils will be keen to build on their progress by signing some top quality players this summer.

📝 — Diogo Dalot wouldn't mind staying at AC Milan, who would want to renew the loan. Manchester United don't consider the Portuguese unsellable and value him at around €18m, or €15m with some bonuses sprinkled on top #mufc #mujournal



[Calciomercato h/t @Sport_Witness] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) May 12, 2021

The club will have to sell some of its fringe players to raise funds for new signings. Manchester United would, therefore, prefer to sell Diogo Dalot this summer rather than send him out on loan for another season to AC Milan.