AC Milan in talks with Real Madrid and Chelsea stars as they look to add to attacking options: Reports

AC Milan are reportedly monitoring the situation of Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio and Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech. The Italian club are looking to rope in an attacker on a permanent transfer next summer.

Asensio, who rose through the ranks at Mallorca before joining Los Blancos in 2014, has recently fallen down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 26-year-old has been used as a utility option by head coach Carlo Ancelotti since the start of last season. He has made four appearances so far this season in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Ziyech, 29, joined Chelsea from Ajax for an initial fee of €40 million in 2020, but he has failed to live up to expectations. He has scored just 14 goals and contributed 10 assists in 87 matches for the Blues.

According to Calciomercato, AC Milan are maintaining contact with both Asensio and Ziyech's respective entourages for a potential deal next summer.

AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini is specifically interested in roping in Asensio on a free transfer. The Spaniard is currently in the final year of his contract at Real Madrid. The Rossoneri are said to be in constant touch with the player's agent Jorge Mendes.

Asensio has won three La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League trophies with Los Blancos. However, he has struggled for consistency since suffering a knee injury in 2019. He has racked up just 47 minutes of action this season, scoring once in four substitute appearances.

Overall, Asensio has netted 50 goals and laid out 24 assists in 239 matches across all competitions for Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, AC Milan are currently fifth in the 2022-23 Serie A standings with 14 points from seven matches. The club will next face Empoli at the Stadio Carlo Castellani in Serie A on Saturday, October 1.

Chelsea join race to re-sign Eden Hazard from Real Madrid

According to Todo Fichajes, Chelsea are ahead of Newcastle United in the race to acquire Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard's services.

Hazard, 31, arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Chelsea for a fee in the region of €115 million in the summer of 2019. He became Los Blancos' most-expensive signing ever. However, the Belgian has struggled to maintain consistency due to a host of recurring injuries.

Overall, he has netted just seven times and contributed 11 assists in 70 appearances across all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

