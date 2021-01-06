AC Milan vs Juventus: Injury and team news update - Serie A 2020-21

AC Milan host Juventus tonight and the Rossoneri will look to maintain their record as the only unbeaten team across Europe's domestic leagues. Stefano Pioli's men sit atop the Serie A table on 37 points, ten points ahead of Juventus who currently lie outside the top 4.

Andrea Pirlo will be hoping his side can close the gap between the two sides, and hand Milan their first loss in the process. The Bianconeri have been immense of late, and barring their small hiccup against Fiorentina, Juventus have made up for their slow start to the season.

AC Milan will be hoping to make it four wins in a row as they look to cement their position at the top of the league. Pioli's side have looked the part of champions this season, having dominated the teams they have come up against. It would be a huge statement if Milan can turn over Juventus tonight.

Here is the team news ahead of tonight's colossal clash between AC Milan and Juventus.

AC Milan Team News

AC Milan will hope to continue their unbeaten streak

AC Milan will be without a host of players going into tonight's game. Sandro Tonali was sent off in Milan's 2-0 victory against Benevento, and will be serving the first game of his 3-match suspension tonight. Rade Krunic and Ante Rebic will also miss tonight's game, after the pair tested positive for the coronavirus.

Milan are still waiting on the return of star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swedish hitman picked up a calf injury in the middle of December, and still hasn't returned to full fitness. The forward joins Alexis Saelemaekers, Ismael Bennacer, and Matteo Gabbia on Milan's injury list.

Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alexis Saelemaekers, Ismael Bennacer, Matteo Gabbia; Rade Krunic and Ante Rebic (coronavirus)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Sandro Tonali

AC Milan confirm that Zlatan will miss their match against Juventus on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/BMjTNcKbMY — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 5, 2021

Juventus Team News

Juventus will try and assert their dominance

Andrea Pirlo will be without Spanish forward Alvaro Morata for tonight's clash, as the striker recovers from a muscle injury. On a positive note for Juventus, Adrien Rabiot will be back from suspension and available for selection tonight.

Juan Cuadrado would have provided a major boost to Juventus, having served his suspension, but the Colombian winger has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out indefinitely. He joins fellow South American Alex Sandro, who tested positive earlier this month.

Injured: Alvaro Morata; Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro (coronavirus)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Sami Khedira (Ineligible)