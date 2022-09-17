"Accept the decision of the coach" - Mikel Arteta advises Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus to put his 'head down' and work hard 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has asked his in-form forward Gabriel Jesus to put his 'head down' and work hard after the Brazilian was snubbed by the national team manager for their pre-World Cup friendlies. Brazil are scheduled to play against Ghana and Tunisia on September 24 and 28, respectively.

The Spanish manager has advised Jesus to 'accept' the decision made by Brazil's head coach Tite. Jesus will continue training in London with two other Brazilians, who were also surprisingly left out of the 28-man squad, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Arteta has asked the three Brazilians to work hard and show why they should have been selected for that squad. Quizzed about whether he was given any reason for not including his in-form forward Gabriel Jesus in the Brazil squad, the Spaniard replied (via Daily Star):

“I haven’t.”

Arteta went on to state:

“What I have to do is to convince the players to put their head down, accept the decision of the coach of the national team and give them even more reasons if it’s necessary to tell them why they should be selected. That’s the way the boys reacted and it’s nothing else to comment on.”

The Brazil national team head coach was also asked about Gabriel Jesus' surprise exclusion from the squad despite his brilliant form. The manager dodged the question and said:

“Gabriel Jesus, specifically, is having a great time and in contention. Absolutely, yes.''

Jesus and Martinelli have been in red-hot form since the beginning of the new season and have played a key role in Arsenal's superb start to the campaign. The Gunners are at the top of the Premier League table with five wins in six matches.

Both Jesus and Martinelli have scored three goals each in seven matches for the Gunners this season.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reveals that being 'self-critical' helped him and his team grow

The Arsenal manager has given an insight into how being 'doutbful' and 'self critical' helped him improve. Speaking after winning the Premier League 'Manager of the Month' award, Arteta said that he 'doubts' himself after losing a game.

The Spanish manager believes in accepting mistakes marked out by those around him and working on them to help the team grow. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Arsenal boss said:

''I doubted myself, I questioned myself. This is part of a journey where - if you want to get better - you have to be self-critical. You have to have other people around you to tell you the truth and also have the humbleness to always be willing to get better, improve and explore other opinions and ways to do your job.''

