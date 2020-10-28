Adam Lallana says Liverpool may have a replacement for Virgil van Dijk in their squad 

Former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has suggested that Liverpool have enough depth at center-back despite the season-ending injury suffered by Virgil van Dijk against Everton in the Merseyside derby. Lallana has suggested that club captain Jordan Henderson could fill in at center-half for the rest of the season.

Virgil van Dijk is likely to miss a large portion of the 2020-21 season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Everton on October 17. Surgery will rule out the Dutch defender for at least six months, although Liverpool are reportedly reluctant to put a timeline on his return to action.

In the absence of their talismanic defender, Jurgen Klopp has been left with only two senior center-backs, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez. Matip's absence due to injury has forced Klopp to play Fabinho and Joe Gomez at the heart of Liverpool's defense.

Adam Lallana believes Liverpool have the quality and depth to cope with Virgil van Dijk's absence

Many pundits and former Liverpool players have urged the club to dip into the transfer market as soon as it opens in January. Ben White, Conor Coady and Dayot Upamecano are just some of the defenders that have been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks.

Lallana, however, believes the club are well-stocked to cope without their best defender.

"Of course, it's gonna have a huge impact," Lallana told BT Sport ahead of Liverpool's 2-0 win against Midtjylland in the Champions League.

"He's the best defender in the world, but the characters they've got in the group, they'll all know they've got to give that little bit more. They'll all know they've got to step up, they'll all know they've got to perform and I back them to do that," said Lallana.

"You've seen that so far with Fabinho's performances since he's been asked to play center-half, he's been sensational. Joe Gomez has stepped up as well, he's very young but he's played so many games at such a high standard," continued Lallana.

"They've definitely got the ability to perform at the highest level and still win silverware even without the sensational van Dijk. Joel Matip's fit too. Even Jordan Henderson played at center-half in the World Cup last year and did alright!" said Lallana.

Liverpool's woes in defense have intensified after Fabinho suffered an injury during last night's European clash. Youngster Rhys Williams impressed when he came on as a substitute, and may now be in line for action in the weekend against West Ham.