"Adama Traore could've done a better job","So overrated" - Fans slam Bayer Leverkusen star as German side lose to Atalanta in Europa League final

Fans have taken to social media to slam Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong after the German giants lost to Atalanta in the Europa League final on Wednesday, May 22. Xabi Alonso's men were widely expected to win and continue their unbeaten run of 51 games in all competitions this season. However, it was not to be, as they were unable to match the tenacity of the Italian outfit.

While it was a poor overall performance from the Bayer Leverkusen players, fans were particularly unimpressed with wing-back Jeremie Frimpong. Although he is primarily a defensive player, Xabi Alonso has opted to use him for his impact in the final third this season, to great effect.

Frimpong scored nine goals and provided nine assists in the Bundesliga this season. He has also been fairly successful in the Europa League, scoring three goals in ten appearances. However, his attacking output was stumped against Atalanta in the Europa League final.

Rather than his usual wing-back position, Frimpong was used as an attacking midfielder, sometimes getting ahead of the main striker. In the 81 minutes he spent on the pitch, he took only one shot. His creativity was also stunted by Atalanta, as he only managed to complete 15 passes throughout.

Fans took to social media to slam Frimpong for his poor performance:

"Genuinely think Adama Traore could've done a better job than Frimpong has in this final," a fan complained.

"I’m watching Frimpong against a team that’s defending well and can press and I can’t imagine why any top side would sign him. He’s really not that good," a fan noted.

"Jeremie Frimpong is so so overrated, massive system player. Someone is gonna splash 50 odd million on him and find out the hard way," one fan said.

"I’ve been critical of awb but replacing him with frimpong or Dumfries is something that should land you in prison," a fan warned.

"Watching Frimpong and the positions he is in, in the Europa League final. See if that’s who you want as a right back," another fan warned.

"frimpong stinker for the ages, xhaka stinker for the ages, no extra time goal, 3:0 loss, 10/10 hatewatch," another fan mocked.

"That Frimpong guy been yapping so much," a fan laughed.

Bayer Leverkusen lose to Atalanta in the Europa League final

Bayer Leverkusen’s magical 51-game unbeaten run came to a screeching halt when they took on Italian outfit Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League final. A hat-trick from Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman secured the win for Atalanta in Dublin.

Bayer Leverkusen came into the game against their Italian opponents as favorites, however they were pegged back early and did not have the best time on the ball. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side took the lead after just 12 minutes, with Lookman finding space at the back post to tap into an empty net.

Atalanta doubled their lead just 14 minutes later. Lookman yet again got the ball under his control before finding the bottom corner from outside the box with a well-placed shot.

The Italians took a 2-0 lead into the break and while Bayer Leverkusen attacked more in the second half, they remained in control of the game. Lookman completed his hat-trick in the 75th minute, becoming the first player to bag one in a Europa League final.