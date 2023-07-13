"Add this to the weirdest linkup file" - Fans react hilariously as Manchester City star Erling Haaland spotted hanging out with rapper Future

Manchester City attacker Erling Haaland was spotted alongside rapper Future as the duo recently met. Fans on Twitter were left a bit baffled by the interaction between the duo.

Haaland, 22, had a historic treble-winning campaign with the Cityzens. The Norwegian bagged 52 goals across competitions. He has since been enjoying some downtime and recharging his batteries to keep himself ready for the upcoming season.

Fans reacted as Haaland met with Future, with one writing on Twitter:

"Add this to the weirdest link ups file."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland met up with rapper Future:

TS🍇🇧🇷 @Trujista This might be my new favourite picture icl, incroyable This might be my new favourite picture icl, incroyable https://t.co/ciaZjt0KEi

JJ🇬🇭x🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @jjodoiLFC @Trujista add this to the weirdest link ups file @Trujista add this to the weirdest link ups file

͏͏͏𝐉𝐚𝐲✰ @cagiago_ @Trujista WHAT THE HELL IS A POLAR BEAR @Trujista WHAT THE HELL IS A POLAR BEAR

Rio Ferdinand compared Manchester City's Erling Haaland with Cristiano Ronaldo

During his first season in England, Erling Haaland took the Premier League by storm. He scored 36 goals in the EPL, a record in a 38-match season. Apart from that, Haaland also netted 12 times in the UEFA Champions League.

Haaland led the way to Manchester City's triumphant campaign. Rio Ferdinand went on to compare the Norwegian's mentality to that of Cristiano Ronaldo. Speaking on the matter, Ferdinand said (via Eurosport):

"It’s the mindset. I mean, that’s the separator. That separates the good from the great. This guy is going to be relentless, you can see it. I see shades of Cristiano in the mentality."

He added:

"When you look in his eyes it’s not just about selfish me wanting to be the focal point and score every single goal and every ball has to come to me. He’s about the functionality of the team and he’s playing his role perfectly.”

Apart from Haaland's predatory instincts in front of goal, his mentality is something to behold. The 22-year-old is the utmost professional and has a great work ethic. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Haaland is taking European football by storm at this point.

Poll : 0 votes