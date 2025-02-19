Ademola Lookman issues statement following criticism from Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini after missed penalty in UCL clash

Atalanta star Ademola Lookman has issued a statement in response to the criticism he faced from manager Gian Piero Gasperini after the UEFA Champions League loss to Club Brugge. The Italian outfit crashed out of the competition after losing 5-2 on aggregate in their Round of 16 playoff tie, with Lookman missing a penalty.

Reigning African Footballer of the Year and hat-trick hero in the 2024 UEFA Europa League final, Lookman was not spared by Gasperini, who tore into him after the 3-1 home defeat to Brugge. The manager referred to the Nigeria international as the worst penalty-taker he had ever seen, chiding him for going against the side's penalty hierarchy and missing from the spot.

The 27-year-old forward has taken to social media to release a statement on the matter, pointing out that he feels disrespected by the manager's decision to publicly call him out. He shared the details of what transpired on the pitch that led him to take the penalty, revealing that he had been asked to do so.

"It saddens me on a day like this to have to write this statement – most of all because of what we have achieved together as a team and as a city," he wrote.

"Being singled out in the manner I have been not only hurts but feels deeply disrespectful, not least because of the immense hard work and commitment I have always put in each and every day to help bring success to this club and to the incredible fans of Bergamo," Lookman continued.

"In truth, I have dealt with many difficult moments during my time here – the majority of which I have never spoken about because in my opinion the team must always be protected and must come first. This makes what happened last night even more hurtful."

"Along with our incredible fans, we as a team are hurting too with last night’s result. During the match, the designated penalty taker instructed me to take the penalty; and to support the team I took responsibility in the moment to do so. Life’s about challenges and turning pain into power which I’ll continue to do," he concluded.

Former Everton and Leicester City man Ademola Lookman came off the bench at halftime with his side 3-0 down and scored within 35 seconds of the restart. Less than 15 minutes later, the Italian side were awarded a penalty after Juan Cuadrado was fouled inside the box. Lookman stepped up but his attempt was saved by Simon Mignolet.

Ademola Lookman has been one of his side's most influential players this season, just as he was last season. He has registered 15 goals and seven assists in 28 appearances across all competitions this season, including five goals in the Champions League.

Ademola Lookman fails to inspire Atalanta to win in Champions League defeat to Club Brugge

Ademola Lookman was on the receiving end of a humbling with his Atalanta teammates as they saw their UEFA Champions League journey come to an end. The Nigerian international scored his fifth goal of the competition this season, but could not prevent his side from crashing out after losing to Belgian outfit Club Brugge by a 5-2 aggregate scoreline.

Lookman started on the bench, having spent the last three weeks out with a knee problem. In his absence, the Bergamo-based outfit went 3-0 down, with Chemsdine Talbi scoring twice and Ferran Jutgla adding a third, all in the first half.

Gian Piero Gasperini threw on Ademola Lookman at the start of the second period, and the forward finished a cutback from Davide Zappacosta within 35 seconds of his introduction. He then missed a penalty in the 60th minute as his side failed to score more despite registering 30 shots and creating 3.28xG.

