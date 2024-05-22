"Xabi Alonso is a fraud", "Not bad for an Everton reject" - Fans react as Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win UEL thanks to Lookman masterclass 

Atalanta won the UEFA Europa League by ending Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen's unbeaten streak with a 3-0 win courtesy of Ademola Lookman's record-breaking hat-trick. Fans on social media heralded the Serie A side and their Nigerian frontman while questioning the Spanish coach on Wednesday night (May 22).

Lookman was man-of-the-match, conjuring up one of the most iconic European final performances in recent memory. The Nigerian striker's journey to Bergamo is an admirable one that saw him turn out for Everton and Fulham.

The 26-year-old opened the scoring in the 12th minute showing persistence to tap home after Atalanta broke forward. Leverkusen failed to clear the lines and he pounced with a fine finish.

Lookman doubled Gian Piero Gasperini's side's lead in the 26th minute with an exquisite effort. He raced to the edge of the box before finding the back of the net and giving Leverkusen goalkeeper Matej Kovar no chance.

The eight-cap Nigeria international completed his hat-trick in the 75th minute and it was another excellent goal. He did well to shake off Edmond Tapsoba before smashing a fierce shot into the top corner.

Lookman made history as he became the first player to score a hat-trick in a Europa League final. It was a deserved victory against Alonso's Die Werkself who looked a shadow of their usual selves.

Fans reacted to Atalanta's win on X (formerly Twitter) and one fan suggested Xabi Alonso was under scrutiny. The Bundesliga champions' 51-game unbeaten steak ended at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin tonight:

"Xabi Alonso is a fraud. Only reasonable explanation."

Another fan alluded to Lookman being sold by Everton in 2019:

"Not bad for an Everton reject!!."

More fans chimed in with one pointing out how Lookman eclipsed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi:

"Even the great Ronaldo & Messi DIDN'T score a hattrick in any European final. STAND UP for Ademola Lookman. Proud of you."

Another fan highlighted Lookman's rise:

"10 years ago Ademola Lookman was still playing Sunday League football at age 16 before Charlton Athletic took a chance on him. 10 years later at age 26, he’s just scored a hat-trick in the Europa League final. Fantastic story."

Paddy Power sarcastically mocked Everton with a hilarious claim:

"Carlo Ancelotti and Ademola Lookman proving that all you need to do to achieve success is leave Everton."

A Manchester United fan took aim at Xabi Alonso by comparing him to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer:

"That scouse fraud Alonso getting his arse handed to him in the Europa League final. Took 21 penalties to deny this man (Solskjaer) the trophy...My manager."

Squawka pointed out how Gian Piero Gasperini ended a long wait for trophy success:

"At 66 years and 117 days old, Gian Piero Gasperini finally wins the first trophy of his managerial career."

"We are extremely proud" - Gasperini hails Atalanta's win against Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen

Gian Piero Gasperini was proud of his team.

Gasperini was delighted with Atalanta's win at the Aviva Stadium that ended Leverkusen's unbelievable unbeaten streak. The Italian coach who was under pressure five games into the season has delivered the Europa League trophy. He said after the win (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"It’s not just that we won, it’s *how* we won! We’ve beaten Liverpool when they were top of PL table, Sporting and now Bayer Leverkusen… we are extremely proud."

Atalanta stunned Europe when they beat Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield on April 11. Gasperini's men went on to win that quarterfinal tie 3-1 on aggregate. They then Sporting CP packing with a 3-2 aggregate semifinal victory.

Leverkusen looked to be their toughest test yet given Xabi Alonso's side's incredible campaign. They'd just won the Bundesliga title but couldn't deal with a ruthless Nerazzurri spearheaded by Lookman.